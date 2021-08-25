The best Genshin Impact Baal build – Raiden Shogun DPS build

Searching for the best Genshin Impact Baal build? Baal, also known as Raiden Shogun, is the main villain in Inazuma right now, joining the ever growing roster of new Genshin Impact characters. The Genshin Impact 2.1 update also introduces Kokomi, the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, and Baal’s partner in crime, Kujou Sara. Playstation players gain exclusive access to Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy in the next update, but she’ll be available to everyone in 2.2.

Though Baal wields a sword in most of the game’s cutscenes, she’s actually an Electro polearm user. Don’t worry, she still has access to her sword – it only becomes active during her elemental burst. Baal’s arsenal leans towards her being a main DPS character, however, her abilities still cause problems for enemies without her needing to be centre stage.

Without spoiling the story, you’re going to need a powerful team to take down the new bosses in the next update. Fortunately, it looks like Baal is going to do a great job in the main DPS and sub DPS role.

GENSHIN IMPACT BAAL DPS BUILD

The best Genshin Impact Baal DPS build is:

Polearm: Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning Artifacts: Severed Fate (four-set)

Five-star characters usually release alongside a special weapon designed with their stats in mind. It’s clear that Baal is no ordinary character as she is launching with a custom polearm, Engulfing Lightning, and artifact set, Severed Fate, both of which are guaranteed to get the best out of her abilities. Energy recharge is extremely important to Baal as her abilities require lots of power – this build ensures she has plenty of energy at any given time.

Engulfing Lightning increases Baal’s attack by 28% over the base 100%, giving her up to 80% bonus attack. She also gains 30% energy recharge for 12 seconds after using her elemental burst, guaranteeing an attack bonus every time you use her special ability. Severed Fate’s two piece set bonus gives Baal an additional 20% to her energy recharge rate, and the four piece increases her elemental burst damage by 25% of her energy recharge (up to a maximum of 75%).

To take advantage of all this energy, we’re going to want a sub DPS character like Kazuha to defeat enemies while Baal’s elemental skill is active. Combining Electro with Anemo is a great way to cause the Swirl elemental reaction, dealing plenty of area of effect damage without any effort. It’s also worth including the Electro Traveler to deal damage through the elemental burst, and to gain the High Voltage elemental resonance.

Speaking of elemental bursts, we need to pair Baal with a Cryo character like Rosaria or Ganyu to maximise our damage output. With a Cryo character in the party, we can trigger Superconduct, reducing enemies’ physical defence by 50%. Rosaria works well in this role as she’s a fantastic battery – Ganyu is also a great option, though she arguably works better in the main DPS role.

And that's all you need to know to create the best Baal build in Genshin Impact.