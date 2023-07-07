If Genshin Impact leaks are real, Fontaine isn’t where you think it is

Genshin Impact's version 4.0 update will be here in no time, and recent leaks has shown us exactly where Fontaine will pop up when it goes live.

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update has just gone live but we’re looking past it into version 4.0 with this map leak. There was plenty of speculation in the anime game‘s community as to where the Hydro nation would pop up for its introduction, and, if this recent leak is correct, Fontaine will show up in the northwest corner of the current Genshin Impact map.

This might be a bit surprising for many players because there was plenty of speculation that placed Fontaine above Mondstadt, on the other side of an archway found in the northwest corner of Stormterror’s Lair. It did look like the perfect spot, as there was a whole dam and waterfalls that could’ve linked us to the Hydro region.

Instead, it appears that Fontaine will show up further west, directly above the newest section of the Sumeru desert – the Girdle of the Sands. Fontaine also looks like it’s split into different sections that are separated by water, much like Inazuma’s island nation.

Like Inazuma, it feels like we’ll start at one section of Fontaine, and slowly make our way through the region to unlock the rest of it. The southwest section connects to the Sumeru desert, and a bridge or rail system snakes through the nation, ending in the northeast corner.

YouTube Thumbnail

The early map image originally comes from a leaker named Videre, and you can have a look at it on Twitter to get a sense of how Fontaine will look.

Those who are still immersing themselves in the new limited-time mirage map in Genshin Impact version 3.8 still have a full six weeks before version 4.0 comes around.

If you’re planning to pull on the Eula and Klee banners, be sure to read our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out which characters best fit your comps. And remember to use the available Primogem codes for more wishes before they expire.

