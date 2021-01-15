Looking for the best Genshin Impact Klee build? This little bundle of joy is a ticking time bomb, throwing explosives with the careless abandon you’d expect from an unhinged toddler. Yes, we’re pretty sure she is blissfully unaware of the pain and suffering she is causing with her wanton destruction, and should probably have a word with her guardians.

Klee does one thing very well, so naturally there’s only really one build that will work with her skill set. By spamming her charged attack, each item for her DPS build is capable of causing a huge amount of Pyro-based area-of-effect damage. As such, she’s great when paired with Bennet, but also works well with Diluc (you can always check out our collection of the best Diluc builds while you’re here).

If your team has space for this Pyro-crazed child in your roster – and if you like seeing things go up in flames, you probably do – here’s what you need to get to create the best build for Klee in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact Klee DPS build

This is it: the only Klee DPS build you’ll really need. It begins with one of two weapons: Skyward Atlas or Solar Pearl. The Skyward Atlas gives Klee a sizable elemental damage bonus, as well as a 50% chance to earn the favour of the clouds, which will seek nearby enemies to attack for 15 seconds. All this damage adds up and despite the clouds only appearing once every 30 seconds, it’s still a big buff.

Solar Pearl is a little more focused on flat damage increases, with normal attacks increasing both the damage of Klee’s elemental skill and elemental burst for six seconds. It’s worth mixing up the attacks too, since using elemental skills and elemental bursts increase the normal attack damage by the same value for six seconds (depending on how far it’s been upgraded).

For the Artifacts, you can go in on the Crimson Witch of Flames set which increases Pyro damage by 15% with two items equipped, and increases a large number of effects with four items equipped:

+40% overloaded and burning damage

+15% vaporise and melt damage

Using an elemental skill increases two item set effects by 50% for ten seconds (maximum of three stacks)

These effects are the reason why Klee pairs well with certain characters, particularly those who use Hydro and Electro damage which combine with Klee’s Pyro to create powerful Genshin Impact elemental reactions. Alternatively, you can instead equip just two of the Crimson Witch of Flames items for the 15% Pyro damage bonus and the Gladiator’s Finale for a general attack buff of 18%.

Genshin Impact Klee abilities

Normal attack: Kaboom!

Normal attack : Perform up to three explosive attacks to deal area-of-effect Pyro damage.

: Perform up to three explosive attacks to deal area-of-effect Pyro damage. Charged attack : Consumes a portion of stamina to deal Pyro damage to enemies after a short casting time.

: Consumes a portion of stamina to deal Pyro damage to enemies after a short casting time. Plunging attack: Klee plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path, dealing area-of-effect Pyro damage when she hits the ground.

Elemental skill: Jumpy Dumpty

When thrown, Jumpy Dumpty bounces three times, igniting the ground and dealing area-of-effect Pyro damage with every bounce. On the third bounce, the bomb splits into a large number of mines that explode upon contact with enemies, dealing area-of-effect Pyro damage. This skill starts with two charges.

Elemental burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash

When activated and for the duration of this ability, Sparks ‘n’ Splash is continuously summoned to attack nearby enemies for area-of-effect Pyro damage.

Klee Constellations

Chained Reaction : Attacks and skills have a chance to summon a spark that bombards enemies. It deals damage equal to 120% of Spark ‘n’ Splash’s damage.

: Attacks and skills have a chance to summon a spark that bombards enemies. It deals damage equal to 120% of Spark ‘n’ Splash’s damage. Explosive Frags : Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty’s mines decreases an enemy’s defence by 23% for ten seconds.

: Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty’s mines decreases an enemy’s defence by 23% for ten seconds. Exquisite Compound : Increases the level of Jumpy Dumpty by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Jumpy Dumpty by three, up to a maximum of 15. Sparkly Explosion : If Klee leaves the field during the duration of Sparks ‘n’ Splash, her departure triggers an explosion that deals 555% of her attack as area-of-effect Pyro damage.

: If Klee leaves the field during the duration of Sparks ‘n’ Splash, her departure triggers an explosion that deals 555% of her attack as area-of-effect Pyro damage. Nova Burst : Increases the level of Spark ‘n’ Splash by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Spark ‘n’ Splash by three, up to a maximum of 15. Blazing Delight: While under the effects of Spark ‘n’ Splash, other members of the party will continuously regenerate energy. When Sparks ‘n’ Splash is used, all party members will gain a 10% Pyro damage bonus for 25 seconds.

Klee passive talents

Pounding surprise : When Jumpy Dumpty and normal attacks deal damage, Klee has a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark. This spark is consumed by the next charged attack, which costs no stamina and deals an extra 50% damage.

: When Jumpy Dumpty and normal attacks deal damage, Klee has a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark. This spark is consumed by the next charged attack, which costs no stamina and deals an extra 50% damage. Sparkling burst : When a charged attack results in a critical hit, all party members gain two elemental energy.

: When a charged attack results in a critical hit, all party members gain two elemental energy. All of my treasures: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini map.

Those are all of the Klee builds we have for you. Chances are you might want to look for more builds for Genshin Impact characters. We’ve got the best Ganyu builds and some of the best Venti builds. We also have a collection of builds in our best Genshin Impact characters for beginners if you’d rather stick with the early characters you can unlock by playing the game. If your adventure rank is a bit low, we also have some tips for Genshin Impact leveling.