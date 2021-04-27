The best Genshin Impact Eula build

Looking for the best Eula build in Genshin Impact? Eula is one of the Genshin Impact new characters joining the roster as part of the 1.5. The other character being added to the game in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update is Yanfei, the four-star Pyro Catalyst user. Yanfei will be added to the game first as she has been included in Zhongli’s event wish banner, Gentry of Hermitage.

Eula will be the third five-star Cyro character in the game, joining Ganyu and Qiqi. Five-star Cryo characters historically do very well in our Genshin Impact tier list, so we highly recommend keeping an eye out on Eula as she has the potential to become one of the game’s best characters.

As a Cryo Claymore user, Eula is likely to match Diluc in terms of raw physical damage output judging by her leaked base stats. She’s a fast-paced character who builds up stacks to deal damage, and benefits from buffs to her physical damage and attack speed. To help her scale better as a damage dealer, it’d be wise to put her in a team that can provide debuffs.

Genshin Impact Eula DPS build

As mentioned above, when kitting out Eula, we want to focus on weapons that add to her substantial base physical damage. The Song of Broken Pines claymore looks like it was tailor made for Eula, with a huge 49 base damage, and a physical damage % secondary. Eula has the highest base attack of all Claymore users, so this combines to create over a thousand base attack at level 90. Its special ability increases attack by 16%, and grants the wielder a Sigil of Whispers when hitting opponents with charged or normal attacks. This can stack up to four times, and after the fourth stack, the stacks are consumed, and all nearby characters receive the banner-hymn buff for 12 seconds, which increases attack speed by 12% and attack by 20%.

If you can’t get your hands on the Song of Broken Pines, another great five-star weapon is Skyward Pride. It also has a high base attack with 48, and its secondary stat gives Energy Recharge %, which is useful for Eula. Its special passive increases all damage by 8% and after using an elemental burst, normal, or charged attack, it creates a Vacuum Blade that does 80% of your attack as damage to opponents along its path.

Other good alternatives are the Skyrider Greatsword, which has a high base attack and physical damage secondary stat, or the Prototype Archaic for its chance to proc additional attack damage in an AoE. Serpent Spine is a good choice, but you need a shield character to prevent her from taking damage.

The best artifacts for Eula are the Pale Flame two-set, which increases physical damage by 25%. The four-set is also good, but only if you have Eula’s second constellation, as it procs when an elemental skill hits your opponent. This happens more frequently with C2, as it reduces your cooldown of Icetide Vortex’ hold mode. You lose these buffs too fast if you don’t have the second constellation. Instead, we recommend the Bloodstained Chivalry two-set, which also increases physical damage by 25%, stacking with the bonus from Pale Flame.

GENSHIN IMPACT EULA ABILITIES

Normal attack: Favonius Bladework

Normal Attack: Performs up to five consecutive strikes

Performs up to five consecutive strikes Charged Attack: Drains stamina to perform continuous slashes, culminating in one powerful slash at the end of the sequence

Drains stamina to perform continuous slashes, culminating in one powerful slash at the end of the sequence Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex

Grimheart is a mechanic unique to Eula – each stack increases Eula’s defence and resistance to interruption.

Press: Slashes quickly, dealing Cyro damage

Slashes quickly, dealing Cyro damage Hold: Eula slashes forwards, dealing AoE Cyro damage to surrounding enemies, and consumes all the stacks of Grimheart she possesses

Eula slashes forwards, dealing AoE Cyro damage to surrounding enemies, and consumes all the stacks of Grimheart she possesses Each stack of Grimheart is converted into an Icewhirl Brand, dealing Cryo damage to nearby enemies and decreases their Physical and Cryo resistance

Eula gains a stack of Grimheart with each Icetide Vortex attack, up to two times

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Upon activation, Eula’s greatsword deals Cryo damage to nearby enemies and creates a Lightfall Sword that follows her around for a certain duration. While in this form, any of Eula’s normal attacks, elemental skills and elemental bursts that deal damage to opponents will charge the Lightfall Sword through energy stacks once every 0.1s.

When Glacial Illumination ends, Lightfall Sword explodes, dealing physical damage to nearby enemies. The amount of damage this attack deals is dependent on the number of energy stacks the Lightfall Sword has accumulated. If Eula is swapped out for a different hero while Glacial Illumination is active, or she dies on the battlefield, the Lightfall Sword will immediately explode.

Genshin Impact Eula Constellations

Lawrence Pedigree: Increases the Level of Glacial Illumination by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increases the Level of Glacial Illumination by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 The Obstinacy of One’s Inferiors: Lightfall Swords deal 25% increased damage against enemies with less than 50% health

Lightfall Swords deal 25% increased damage against enemies with less than 50% health Chivalric Quality: Increases the Level of Icetide Vortex by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increases the Level of Icetide Vortex by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 Noble Obligation: Lightfall Swords created by Glacial Illumination start with five stacks of energy. Normal attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts have a 50% chance to grant the Lightfall Sword an additional stack of energy

Genshin Impact Eula Passive Talents

Aristocratic Introspection: When Eula crafts character talent materials, she has an 10% chance to receive twice the amount of materials

When Eula crafts character talent materials, she has an 10% chance to receive twice the amount of materials Roiling Rime: If two stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon the Hold version of Icetide Vortex, a Lightfall Sword Remnant will be created that explodes immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical damage dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination

If two stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon the Hold version of Icetide Vortex, a Lightfall Sword Remnant will be created that explodes immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical damage dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination Wellspring of War-Lust: When Eula’s normal attacks deal Critical damage, Icetide Vortex’s cooldown will be decreased by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s

That’s the best Eula build we’ve put together – best of luck pulling her when the Genshin Impact Eula banner is out. In the meantime, if you’re exploring all that 1.5 has to offer, check out our Genshin Impact housing guide to find your way around the Serenitea Pot.