The Genshin Impact 4.2 codes are here

It’s time to redeem the Genshin Impact 4.2 codes! Right before every major Genshin Impact update, Hoyoverse likes to host a livestream where all of the latest characters, events, and locations are officially revealed. To celebrate the upcoming update, players have the chance to redeem three codes that grant a total of 50k Mora, 300 Primogems, ten Mystic Enhancement Ore, and five Hero’s Wit.

It’s important to note that these Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes expire after just one day, so you need to redeem them as soon as you can. These Genshin Impact codes can help level up your newest characters by providing them with experience points and upgrade materials, so don’t delay! Use your Primogems to consider wishing for someone on the top of our Genshin Impact tier list to clear the Spiral Abyss with ease.

Here are the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes:

VA97KJNF24UV – 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore.

– 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore. NTQP2KPEJMUH – 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit.

– 100 Primogems and 5x Hero’s Wit. 9T96KJNE2LVM – 100 Primogems and 50k Mora.

How do I redeem my Genshin Impact 4.2 codes?

Now that you have your Genshin Impact livestream code, you need to redeem it to gain access to the rewards, but how exactly do you do that? Here’s everything you need to claim your rewards:

Get to Adventure Rank level ten.

Head to the gift redemption page on the official Genshin Impact website.

Sign in using your Hoyoverse account details.

Pick your server and the character’s nickname box should automatically fill.

Paste your Genshin Impact 4.2 code into the redemption code box.

Press redeem to claim your rewards.

And that’s all you need to redeem the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream codes. If you’re interested in the upcoming update, be sure to check our Genshin Impact current and upcoming banner guide to see who’s going to become available in the future. We also have a Genshin Impact events guide to find out more about the latest quests in Teyvat.