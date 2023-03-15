Genshin Impact Baizhu ascension materials

If you’re busy trying to find Baizhu’s ascension materials, luckily we can already start to farm the items ahead of his arrival in the next update. Although one of the items for his talent ascension hasn’t been identified yet, it’s rumoured that it can be found in the upcoming Sumeru desert area.

Baizhu is a five-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact, and looking at Baizhu’s banner and abilities, it looks like he’ll be a powerful healer. Here’s how to get a head start on his ascension materials in one of the best free PC games.

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Violetgrass, 3x Fungal Spores 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Evergloom Ring, 10x Violetgrass, 15x Fungal Spores 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Evergloom Ring, 20x Violetgrass, 12x Luminescent Pollen 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Evergloom Ring, 30x Violetgrass, 18x Luminescent Pollen 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Evergloom Ring, 45x Violetgrass, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Evergloom Ring, 60x Violetgrass, 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Gold, 6x Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2x Guide to Gold, 3x Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4x Guide to Gold, 4x Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6x Guide to Gold, 6x Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9x Guide to Gold, 9x Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Gold, 4x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x ? 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Gold, 6x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x ? 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Gold, 9x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x ? 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Gold, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x ?, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Baizhu materials

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust

To level up Baizhu’s skills, you need Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Cyst Dust. These are enemy drops and can be found when taking down a variety of different Fungi. You need to head to Sumeru, where you’ll find Fungi throughout the region especially in forest areas such as Mawtimiya Forest and Vanarana, although they can also be found in The Chasm.

Violetgrass

This drooping purple flower can be found on the cliffside of various mountainous regions throughout Liyue. You can also get it from Mengmeng in Dihua Marsh in Liyue by following a dialogue branch. The NPCs, Babak, Herbalist Gui, and Verr Goldet also stock five Violetgrass which refresh every three days.

Evergloom Ring

This mystical weapon can be obtained from beating the Four-Armed Envoy of Dark Tidings, the new boss coming to the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Genshin Impact Baizhu Dendro materials

The Nagadus Emerald item chain was introduced with the Dendro element and is key to every Dendro character’s ascension path. Jadeplume Terrorshroom drop these jewels, although if you buy some Dust of Azoth from the Stardust Exchange, you can convert other types of jewels into the new Nagadus line.

Genshin Impact Baizhu talent ascension materials

Baizhu’s book chain talent ascension material is Gold and can be obtained from the Taishan Mansion domain in Liyue on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You also need a Crown of Insight and an unidentified item, we’ll be sure to keep an eye on and update this guide once we know more.

That’s where to find Baizhu’s materials in Genshin Impact – you can also use our Genshin Impact codes guide to get free primogems, and hopefully land Baizhu on the next Genshin Impact banner in the 3.6 update.