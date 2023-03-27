Genshin Impact 3.6 brings a new companion gadget, similar to Endora

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 update will bring a new, floating companion gadget that looks like it could be Endora’s distant relative. And for those who don’t know, Endora is essentially a mini version of the Oceanid world boss in Genshin Impact, and it was handed out as part of the Wishful Drops event way back in version 1.4. According to recent leaks, another similar gadget friend is coming in the anime game‘s next update.

HoYoverse is again expanding the Sumeru map by adding a whole new section of the desert. The expansion seems to be tied to a new quest, which is how you’ll be able to add this new companion to your growing list of gadgets.

If the leaked info is correct, you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to start the quest, and it can’t be skipped with the quick start function that appears for limited-time events. So, this is likely a thinly-disguised way for HoYoverse to get players to explore the new desert area.

It looks as though you won’t need to fully complete the quest to get the gadget, but doing so will net you Primogems, level-up books, and ascension materials.

The leak comes from vississ on Twitter, who also shared an image of the event menu for Genshin Impact version 3.6. In it, you can see that the pink companion looks a bit like a Pyro version of Endora, who is pictured below:

If the process of obtaining the new gadget is anything like Endora’s Wishful Drops event, you’ll first need to use the gadget in some sort of activity before it becomes a permanent companion option.

If you’re more interested in what the next Genshin Impact character banners are, you’ll be interested to know that the Bubu Pharmacy doctor, Baizhu, is finally getting released alongside Kaveh. Though, there’s no official news on which reruns we’ll be getting just yet.