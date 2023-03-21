Genshin Impact Kaveh banner and abilities

If you’re already looking ahead to the Genshin Impact Kaveh banner release date, hopefully you won’t have to wait much longer for the “Renowned Sumeru Architect”, also known as the Light of Kshahrewar.

Kaveh is a four-star Claymore-wielding Dendro character in Genshin Impact and has been officially announced by Hoyoverse. Though we’re not sure which Genshin Impact banner he’ll appear on, he should be available in the next update. He’s arriving alongside Baizhu as a new Genshin Impact character in one of the best free PC games.

Genshin Impact Kaveh banner release date

The Genshin Impact Kaveh banner release date is likely the beginning of May, if Kaveh appears on the second banner of the 3.6 update, like most four-star characters.

Genshin Impact Kaveh abilities

His abilities have already been datamined thanks to Honey Hunter and it looks like he’ll be a perfect support or sub-DPS character for a Bloom team composition. His abilities utilise Mehrak, Kaveh’s flying robot companion. Here’s how Honey Hunter describes the robot: “Mehrak was created through the modification of ancient technology, and may have some other functions apart from mapping work…”

Normal attack – Schematic Setup

Charged attack: Drains stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. And the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage on impact.

Artistic Ingenuity

Uses Mehrak’s mapping ability for offensive, initiating a radial scan that deals AoE Dendro damage. It scans all Dendro Cores in its AoE and causes them to burst.

Painted Dome

Unleashes Mehrak’s energy and creates a cubic scanned space, dealing AoE Dendro damage to all enemies within it. This causes all Dendro Cores in its AoE to burst and grants Kaveh the following combat abilities:

Increases Kaveh’s normal, charged, and plunging attack AoE and converts this attack damage to Dendro damage that cannot be overridden.

All Dendro Cores created by all your own party members through Bloom reactions will deal additional damage when they burst.

Increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption.

Increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption. All of the effects end once Kaveh leaves the field.

Passive Skills

The Art of Budgeting: When Kaveh crafts Landscape, Building, and Courtyard-type Furnishings, he has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

When damage dealt by a Dendro Core (including damage from Burgeon and Hyperbloom) hits Kaveh, Kaveh regains health equal to 300% of his elemental mastery. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

A Craftsman's Curious Conceptions: During Painted Dome, after Kaveh's normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit enemies, his elemental mastery increases by 25. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds with a max four stacks. This effect will be cancelled when Painted Dome's effects end.

Constellations

Sublime Salutations: Within three seconds after using Artistic Ingenuity, Kaveh’s Dendro resistance and incoming healing bonus increases by 50% and 25% respectively.

Grace of Royal Roads: Kaveh's normal attack speed increases by 15% during Painted Dome.

Profferings of Dur Untash: Increases the level of Painted Dome by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Feast of Apadana: Dendro Cores created from Bloom reactions Kaveh triggers will deal 60% more damage when they burst.

Treasures of Bonkhanak: Increases the level of Artistic Ingenuity by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Pairidaeza's Dreams: When Kaveh's normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit enemies during Painted Dome, it unleashes Pairidaeza's Light upon the enemy's position, dealing 61.8% of Kaveh's attack as AoE Dendro damage and causing all Dendro Cores within that AoE to burst. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds.

That’s everything we have for Genshin Impact Kaveh’s banner release date and abilities. It is subject to change until the details are confirmed in the upcoming 3.6 livestream. In the meantime, keep an eye on the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems, and see what the current meta is with our Genshin Impact tier list of best and worst characters.