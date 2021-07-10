Genshin Impact is getting cross-save across all platforms in update 2.0

The massive Genshin Impact 2.0 update drops this month on July 21, and along with all the many new features coming to what’s possibly the biggest update the game has ever had, developer miHoYo has revealed that it will also be adding cross-save support across all platforms.

Whether players have downloaded Genshin Impact on PC via Epic or the miHoYo launcher, PS4, PS5, or mobile, after the 2.0 update drops they will be able to simply link PSN and miHoYo accounts using the same email address. This will allow players to share progress and any in-game data across platforms and easily resume their game on a different system.

There is a catch with this, however. While players need to use the same email address to link both miHoYo and PSN accounts, that email address cannot have been used to play Genshin already on both. If you log in to Genshin on both PS4/PS5 and PC before the 2.0 update, then you’ll have to use a separate email address on one of them.

Aside from that, this is great news for Genshin Impact players as this is a long-overdue feature and a great addition to an already packed schedule for the game. There are a load of new characters coming even before the 2.0 update, including the eagerly-awaited Kazuha and the recently announced Sayu. Stay tuned for more as we count down to the Genshin Impact 2.0 release date.