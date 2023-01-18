All Genshin Impact Dehya ascension materials

So, you want to farm Dehya ascension materials? This newly announced five-star character is the first Pyro character we’ve seen in a while, after the influx of Dendro characters thanks to the new Sumeru region and introduction of the Dendro Archon.

We’ve known about Dehya ever since Genshin Impact 3.0 when she made an appearance in the Sumeru Archon quest. Dehya looks to be an interesting new Genshin Impact character and one that could rank highly on our Genshin Impact tier list. Here are the materials you need to farm ahead of time in the free PC game to hopefully land her on a future Genshin Impact banner.

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Sand Grease Pupa, 3x Faded Red Satin 20,000 2 40 1x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 10x Sand Grease Pupa, 15x Faded Red Satin 40,000 3 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 20x Sand Grease Pupa, 12x Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 4 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 30x Sand Grease Pupa, 18x Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 5 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 45x Sand Grease Pupa, 100,000 6 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron, 60x Sand Grease Pupa, 24x Rich Red Brocade 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Praxis, 6x Faded Red Statin 12,500 3 2x Guide to Praxis, 3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4x Guide to Praxis, 4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6x Guide to Praxis, 6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9x Guide to Praxis, 9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 Philosophies of Praxis, 4x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Puppet Strings 120,000 8 Philosophies of Praxis, 6x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Puppet Strings 260,000 9 Philosophies of Praxis, 9x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Puppet Strings 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Praxis, 12x Rich Red Brocade 2x Puppet Strings, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Dehya farming materials

Though we don’t have much intel on how Dehya will perform, thanks to a few leaks from the Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit, we do know which materials we need to farm ahead of time.

Satin, Silk, and Brocade

You can find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from Eremite enemy drops. As with similar ascension materials, you can convert lower-tiered items into higher-tiered ones. You can also get satin, silk, and brocade from the Stardust Exchange.

Sand Grease Pupa

This husk can be found in the deserts of Sumeru, specifically underground in the Wenut Tunnels. They have a hardened grey shell to “protect the larval bodies of the Unagi.’

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

The Light Guiding Tetrahedron is an item drop from a level 30+ Algorithm of Semi-Intrasient Maxtrix of Overseer Network boss (which you can also farm for Pyro materials). You can find this boss’s arena in the Spiral Abyss domain.

Pyro ascension materials

Dehya’s Pyro ascension materials, Agnidus Agate slivers, fragments, chunks, and gemstones are dropped by the following normal bosses:

Pyro Regisvine

Pyro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Talent ascension materials

You can only find these books in the Steeple of Ignorance domain, located near Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru and accessible only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You also need Puppet Strings which can be obtained from the weekly boss, Shouki no Kami, found southeast of Sumeru City.

You need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level ten. There are eight available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

That’s how to farm Dehya’s ascension materials, if you’re hoping to get Dehya in the fantasy game, here are the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.