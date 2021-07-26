Genshin Impact could be getting fishing in update 2.1

As Genshin Impact has swollen in size, the popular anime game has got more wholesome features for players who just want to get away from the humdrum of combat. We first got a housing system in update 1.5 that gave us a slice of land to turn into a cosy wee home. We then got the option to turn that home into a farm in update 1.6. Now, though, it looks like we’ll soon be able to add fishing to our hobbies in Genshin Impact.

That comes from Genshin Impact leaker Anonsbelle (thanks, Genshin Report), who shares on Twitter that the popular game will get fishing, more fish, and a new area called Watatsumi Island in update 2.1. As ever with datamines, features could be delayed as they’re not officially revealed, so keep that in mind as devs might still be tweaking this one.

We’ve also seen several other leaks over the weekend, such as renders for upcoming characters Baal, Kokomi, and Sara. Mihoyo revealed that these characters would be coming to the game a while ago, but dataminers have been checking out more details such as renders and constellations.

One familiar face that we do know of, though, is Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy. Mihoyo revealed that the game’s lead character would be coming to Genshin Impact in update 2.1 for those of you on PlayStation, and update 2.2 for everyone else. She’ll be a five-star character with a unique bow you can wish for and Cryo vision.

Brief details about 2.1 update:

1). New area (Watatsumi Island);

2). Hydro Hypostasis that can summon "specters": Geo, Hydro and Anemo;

3). Fishing (and new fishes, of course). — アノニマス れいじん (@anonsbelle) July 23, 2021

In the meantime, though, if you’re looking for some help on how to complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in Genshin Impact, you can follow that link.