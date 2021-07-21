How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

Wondering how to get to Inazuma? The Genshin Impact 2.0 update is here, and it comes with a whole new region – Inazuma, an island nation governed by the Electro Archon, Baal. There are plenty of new Genshin Impact characters to meet in Inazuma, and a few of them are playable in 2.0 – Ayaka is part of the current Genshin Impact banner, and Yoimiya and Sayu arrive later in the update.

Inazuma is made of six islands, but only three of them are available to play in 2.0 – Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island. We expect subsequent updates to unlock new islands to explore. The nation holds plenty of secrets, and can be a dangerous place to explore – Baal is rounding up all the Visions in the area and confiscating them, and there’s plenty of tension as a result.

So how do you actually get to Inazuma? No, you don’t have to spend hours ice bridging there – it does not work, we promise, so do not try. Instead of getting wiped out by Baal’s storm and teleported back, there’s a much easier way to get to Inazuma – here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock Inazuma

To access Inazuma, you must be Adventure Rank 30 or above, and be able to start the Archon quest ‘Chapter II: Act I – The Immortal God and the Eternal Euthymia’.

The first part of the quest, Setting Sail, takes place in Liyue Harbor. Speak to Katheryne to begin the quest, and sail across the sea on a ship to reach Inazuma’s shores.

Now you’ve arrived in Inazuma, if you’re looking for sakura bloom locations, check our guide – and if you’re looking for new types of wood, our wood locations guide has been updated with the whereabouts of Inazuma trees.