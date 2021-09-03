How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact – Raimei Angelfish location

Wondering how to get your hands on The Catch in Genshin Impact? Fishing has now been added to Mihoyo’s open-world game as of the 2.1 update – after getting your hands on a fishing rod, you can cast in any designated fishing spot to trawl up fish.

There are plenty of different fish to catch across Teyvat, but a few of them are particularly rare, and are only available in certain fishing areas. Caught fish can be used in cooking or traded in at Fishing Associations for rewards – or, if you get an ornamental fish, stored in your Serenitea Pot. One of the rewards available from the Inazuma Fishing Association is The Catch, a four-star polearm.

Originally a harpoon used to catch fish, The Catch is available in exchange for several rare fish from Inazuma. Needless to say, you won’t be able to get The Catch until you’ve reached Inazuma – once you have, though, here’s how to get the weapon for yourself, including where to find the Raimei Angelfish, and how to refine the weapon using Ako’s Sake Vessel.

How to get The Catch

You can purchase The Catch from Kujirai Momiji, the founder of the Kujirai Association, in Inazuma City. You will need:

Six Raimei Angelfish : These can be found near the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna in Inazuma, from 18:00 to 6:00.

: These can be found near the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna in Inazuma, from 18:00 to 6:00. 20 Golden Koi: These can be found on the mainland, but only one place in Inazuma: east of Koseki Village on Seirai Island.

These can be found on the mainland, but only one place in Inazuma: east of Koseki Village on Seirai Island. 20 Rusty Koi: These can be found in the same location as the Golden Koi, east of Koseki Village on Seirai Island.

How to get Ako’s Sake Vessel

Ako’s Sake Vessel is the refinement material for The Catch, also available to purchase from Kujirai Momiji. You will need:

Three Raimei Angelfish: Head back to the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna in Inazuma, from 18:00 to 6:00.

Head back to the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna in Inazuma, from 18:00 to 6:00. Ten Pufferfish: In Inazuma, these are found off Ritou Harbour, or at the southernmost tip of the island containing Fort Hiraumi.

In Inazuma, these are found off Ritou Harbour, or at the southernmost tip of the island containing Fort Hiraumi. Ten Bitter Pufferfish: In Inazuma, these are also found off Ritou Harbour, or off the northern shore of Nazuchi Beach.

That’s everything you need to obtain and upgrade The Catch in Genshin Impact. The precise locations of each fish can be found on the official interactive map. For more Genshin guides, take a look at the most recent Genshin Impact codes, and the best Raiden Shogun build in case you got a lucky catch on the latest banner, too.