Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard guide

So you want to know about the Floral Courtyard event in Genshin Impact? This new Genshin Impact event is part of the Hues of the Violet Garden chain in Genshin Impact 2.6. The ‘Magnificent Irodori festival’ is a series of four minigames, and the Floral Courtyard flower-arranging puzzle is the fourth and final one.

For the Floral Courtyard event, you essentially have to arrange flowers in a flower pot for the florist Fushizome. There are several themes, but only one is released each day. Each theme comes with several hints to help you arrange the flowers correctly, with more hints being unveiled over time. You’re looking to get not only the right combination of flowers and decorations, but also make sure the flowers are arranged at the correct height as well.

After completing a specific arrangement, players may keep their creation and place it in their Serenitea Pot. The first theme released on April 11, and there will be one each day until April 14. Check out our guide below for everything you need to know to complete the Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard event.

Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard day 1

The theme for the first day is “The purple sakura lies sparse, the clear sand is fragrant.”

Floral Courtyard Day 1 hints

The full hint for the Floral Courtyard day one is “Following tradition, florists use violet branches as a floral scene and combine it with five or more Inazuma flowers.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Beneath them both lies a base of pure white sand, which adds a touch of perfection to the potted courtyard.”

FLORAL COURTYARD DAY 1 arrangement

Here is the arrangement for the second Floral Courtyard:

Base – Moonlight on Sand

– Moonlight on Sand Floral Scene – Swaying Shion

– Swaying Shion Main Flower (Front-Left) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Short)

– Champagne Bloom (Height: Short) Main Flower (Front-Centre) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Medium)

– Champagne Bloom (Height: Medium) Main Flower (Front-Right) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Short)

– Champagne Bloom (Height: Short) Main Flower (Back-Left) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Medium)

– Champagne Bloom (Height: Medium) Main Flower (Back-Centre) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Tall)

– Champagne Bloom (Height: Tall) Main Flower (Back-Right) – Champagne Bloom (Height: Tall)

FLORAL COURTYARD DAY 1 rewards

Once you’ve successfully arranged the day one Floral Courtyard, you’re instantly rewarded with Adventurer’s Experience and Wanderer’s Advice, and you can also claim the following rewards from the event menu:

Primogems x40

Mora x30,000

Guide to Transience x5

Orange Sakura Kurotobi Flower Vessel x1

Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard day 2

The theme for the second day is “Silken and sturdy, the lotus in the pond.”

Floral Courtyard day 2 hints

The full hint for the second day is “They say that “sturdy rockeries make an ideal background. As for flowers from the harbour of stone, they came all the way from the other side of the ocean and enjoy unmatched fame amongst florists — a prized choice for the main flowers.

“The arrangement of such flowers should also follow “the rule of three.” Combine them with a base featuring the crystal-clear pond to create a quaint scene.”

Floral Courtyard day 2 arrangement

Here is the arrangement for the second Floral Courtyard:

Base – Crystals Ripples

– Crystals Ripples Floral Scene – Dewdrop Cabochon

– Dewdrop Cabochon Main Flower (Front-Left) – Water Lily’s Dreams (Height: Tall)

– Water Lily’s Dreams (Height: Tall) Main Flower (Front-Centre) – Lotus in the Rain (Height: Tall)

– Lotus in the Rain (Height: Tall) Main Flower (Front-Right) – Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Short)

– Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Short) Main Flower (Back-Left) – Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Medium)

– Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Medium) Main Flower (Back-Centre) – Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Tall)

– Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Tall) Main Flower (Back-Right) – Pale Blush of Brush (Height: Medium)

Floral Courtyard day 2 rewards

Once you’ve successfully arranged the day two Floral Courtyard, you instantly get some Adventurer’s Experience and Wanderer’s Advice, and you can also claim the following rewards from the event menu:

Primogems x40

Mora x30,000

Guide to Elegance x5

Gold-Patterned Butterfly Wings Flower Vessel x1

Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard day three

Releases on April 13.

Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard day four

Releases on April 14.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard event. For more Genshin Impact goodies, check out everything we know about the Genshin Impact 2.7 update so far. You’ll also want to keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes guide, so you can collect those free primogems.