Genshin Impact’s Fontaine characters have special advantages in combat

The Genshin Impact version 4.0 update goes live next week and, just like in previous regions, Fontaine will add a whole bunch of new gameplay mechanics to the anime game. One of the most interesting features coming in Genshin Impact 4.0 has to do with Fontaine’s unique energy sources — pneuma and ousia. They power the city’s machinery and can be utilized to gain advantages in combat, as long as you’re using one of the upcoming Fontainian characters.

Pneuma and ousia are properties that exist inside all of Fontaine’s life forms, land, skies, and waters. The citizens use these properties to create energy because they cause ‘annihilation’ — which sounds like a sort of combustion — when they come in contact with each other.

Characters from Fontaine have the ability to harness and use either pneuma or ousia properties, allowing them to trigger extra attacks and cause more reactions, outside of the standard elemental combinations.

For example, if a Fontainian uses pneuma to hit an ousia meka enemy, additional effects will occur. These effects can destroy enemy defenses, or even cause them to completely change their behaviors.

The pneuma and ousia properties are also used for puzzle-solving in Fontaine, so HoYoverse is giving out a free Lynette to help with that, just like how we received Collei at the start of our Sumeru journey.

Lyney is another one of the new Fontaine characters who can take advantage of these new combat reactions, and he’ll be available to pull for in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.0, alongside his sister and magical assistant, Lynette.

