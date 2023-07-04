Genshin Impact Lyney banner and abilities

When is the Genshin Impact Lyney banner? As the 4.0 update draws closer, Hoyoverse has begun drip marketing the characters due to take the spotlight in the oceanic Fontaine region. We’ve got all the latest speculation surrounding the Genshin Impact Lyney banner release date, as well as the abilities of its starring character.

The Genshin Impact Lyney banner includes several new characters arriving in Genshin Impact as part of the upcoming 4.0 release date, but the eponymous Lyney has already proven to be a fan favorite since his initial tease way back in 2020. Lyney is a five-star Pyro character and court magician that employs his powers of deception and a trusty bow to dish out a pyrotechnic burst of AoE damage. Sporting a wealth of magical props that are sure to steal the show in any team comp, you’ll want all the codes you can get your hands on to successfully pull him from the Genshin Impact Lyney banner.

Lyney banner release date speculation

The Genshin Impact Lyney banner is expected to release on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, to coincide with the 4.0 update. Lyney’s banner is also predicted to include Lynette, a four-star Anemo character and Sword user.

As Lyney’s glamorous multi-function magic assistant and sibling, we anticipate that these two characters will synergize well together, with Lynette serving as a close-range DPS support unit to Lyney’s barrage of long-range AoE damage. Together, they provide ample opportunity for devastating elemental reactions, especially when joined by a Dendro unit.

Genshin Impact Lyney abilities

While Hoyoverse has yet to release an official breakdown of Lyney’s kit, these leaked abilities give us a strong indication of how Lyney is set to perform in combat, as well as the best Genshin Impact weapons and artifacts to pair with him.

Normal attack – Card Force Translocation

Normal Attack – Performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow.

Plunging Attack – Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Charged Attack – Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired. Different effects will occur based on the time spent charging.

Charge Level One – Fires off a Pyro-infused arrow, dealing Pyro damage.

Charge Level Two – Fires off a Prop Arrow that deals Pyro damage, and upon hit, it will summon a Grin-Malkin Hat.

When firing the Prop Arrow, and when Lyney has more than 60% health, he will consume a portion of his health to obtain one Prop Surplus stack, for a maximum of five stacks. The lowest Lyney can drop to through this method is 60% of his maximum health.

Grin-Malkin Hat – Can taunt nearby opponents and attract their attacks. Each opponent can only be taunted by the Grin-Malkin Hat once every five seconds. The hat’s endurance is a percentage of Lyney’s maximum health. If destroyed, or if its duration expires, it will fire off a Pyrotechnic Strike at one nearby opponent, dealing Pyro damage. Only one Grin-Malkin Hat can exist at any given time.

Fundamental Force: Pneuma – At certain intervals, when the Prop Arrow hits an opponent, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend on that opponent’s location, dealing Pneuma-aligned Pyro damage.

Elemental Skill – Bewildering Lights

Lyney performs a flourish with his hat, unleashing a firework surprise! When used, he will clear all current Prop Surplus stacks and deal AoE Pyro damage to opponents in front of him. Damage will be increased according to the stacks cleared, and this will also regenerate Lyney’s health based on his maximum health. If the fireworks hit opponents, the number of stacks will be the basis for Energy restoration to Lyney.

When a Grin-Malkin Hat created by Lyney is on the field, the fireworks will cause it to explode, dealing AoE Pyro damage equal to that of a Pyrotechnic Strike. The damage dealt through the Grin-Malkin Hat in this way is considered Charged Attack damage.

This Talent can be unleashed while in Aiming Mode.

Elemental Burst – Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade

Unleashing his magic, Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly. When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets close to opponents, it will send flames falling down on them, dealing at most one instance of Pyro damage to each opponent. When the duration ends or Lyney uses his Elemental Skill, he will dismiss the Grin-Malkin Cat and ignite fireworks that deal AoE Pyro damage, summon one Grin-Malkin Hat, and grant himself one Prop Surplus stack.

Lyney passive talents

Perilous Performance – If Lyney consumes health via firing a Prop Arrow, the Grin-Malkin Hat summoned when this Prop Arrow hits will deal 80% more attack as damage.

Conclusive Ovation – When dealing damage to opponents affected by Pyro, Lyney will receive the following buffs:

Base damage increased by 60%.

Each Pyro party member other than Lyney will cause this effect to receive a further 20% bonus.

Lyney can gain a total of 100% increased damage to opponents affected by Pyro in this way.

Trivial Observations – Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map.

Lyney constellations

Whimsical Wonders – Lyney can have two Grin-Malkin Hats present at once. Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon two Grin-Malkin Hats and grant Lyney one extra stack of Prop Surplus. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds.

– Lyney can have two Grin-Malkin Hats present at once. Additionally, Prop Arrows will summon two Grin-Malkin Hats and grant Lyney one extra stack of Prop Surplus. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds. Loquacious Lure – When Lyney is on the field, he will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every two seconds. This will increase his crit damage by 20%. Maximum three stacks. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field.

– When Lyney is on the field, he will gain a stack of Crisp Focus every two seconds. This will increase his crit damage by 20%. Maximum three stacks. This effect will be canceled when Lyney leaves the field. Prestidigitation – Increases the level of Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed – After an opponent is hit by Lyney’s Pyro-charged attack, this opponent’s Pyro resistance will be decreased by 25% for six seconds.

– After an opponent is hit by Lyney’s Pyro-charged attack, this opponent’s Pyro resistance will be decreased by 25% for six seconds. To Pierce Enigmas – Increases the Level of Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the Level of Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. A Contrary Smile – When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, he will fire a Pyrotechnic Strike – Reprised that will deal 100% of a Pyrotechnic Strike’s damage. This damage is considered Charged Attack damage.

While you wait for the Genshin Impact Lyney banner release date, we highly recommend checking out our best Genshin Impact builds for each character, to ensure you have strong units to pair with Lyney once you pull him.