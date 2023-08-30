Genshin Impact event gives Primogems for Fontaine wildlife photography

Genshin Impact 4.0 just added a map expansion that players are still exploring, and HoYoverse wants you to see all of the new changes and additions to the anime game. This ‘Fontography’ photo contest wants you to take pictures of Fontaine’s wildlife for a chance to win free Primogems, so you might as well snap a few photos if you’re still discovering all of the new locations in Genshin Impact 4.0.

The Fontogrpahy event began earlier this week and it’ll be live until Wednesday, September 6. Unlike most Genshin Impact events, this one has no Adventure Rank requirement, so even the newest newcomers can participate with a chance to win a few extra Primogems.

To participate, you’ll need to post your photos of creatures native to Fontaine – crabs, seals, jellyfish – to HoYoLAB on social media with the hashtags #CreaturesofFontaine and #GenshinImpactFontaine along with your UID so that you can receive the reward if your submission gets chosen. You’re allowed to make multiple submissions, so you can post all of your best snapshots if you’d like.

200 winners will be chosen to win 160 Primogems each, and the list of winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 13.

160 Primogems isn’t very much, I know, but it takes little effort to submit a photo while running around Fontaine. And every little bit matters if you’re still trying to pull for Lyney or Yelan in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.0.

