Try out the hardest custom Genshin Impact domains before they’re gone

The Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Collector’s Chapter event ends tomorrow, but before it leaves, you should try out some of the most difficult domains available. This Genshin Impact event allowed us to create and share our own custom domains with others in the anime game‘s community, and while some players used the feature to farm achievements, others made the toughest domains they could manage to build.

Divine Ingenuity Collector’s Chapter is a rerun of the original domain-building event from way back in version 2.5. This time, there are plenty of courses that you should try out, especially if you’re a newcomer who started playing during the major Sumeru update in version 3.0.

The official Genshin Impact account has shared a number of tough domains on both Reddit and Twitter, providing us with their codes and servers so that everyone can test them out.

With that said, the first one is actually just an achievement farming domain, so that may have been a mistake on their part. Though, the rest have to do with challenging platforming and combat encounters.

In the clip below, there are several domains from across each server – America, Europe, Asia, and TW/HK/MO.

Genshin Impact version 3.7 is coming to an end next week, so even if you miss out on these domains, you’ll be able to jump into a brand-new limited-time map for the Secret Summer Paradise event.

The final updates before major ones like 3.0 and 4.0 tend to feel slow because there’s no additional Archon story content or new five-star character banners, but the limited-time maps liven things up a bit before the next regions get added. Summertime Odyssey from version 2.8 – right before Sumeru – is arguably still one of the best events in the game’s history.

If you’re still trying to pull on banners before Fontaine’s arrival, heck out our Genshin Impact tier list for tips, and don’t forget to redeem Primogem codes to get extra wishes.