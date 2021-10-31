Genshin Impact Thoma and Hu Tao banner release time – out this week

Developer Mihoyo has revealed that the Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner event ‘Moment of Bloom’ will return next week, giving players another chance to earn a 5-star version of the spooky character on Tuesday, November 2 – but most importantly, new four-star character Thoma will be available for the first time too.

The Genshin Impact Thoma and Hu Tao banner release time is 18:00 server time, which works out as to 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST North American time, and 5 PM BST for UK and European players. The event starts on November 2 and finishes on October 23 at 14:59 server time / 11:59 AM PST / 14:59 EST / 13:59 BST – the usual three weeks to get the characters.

Ghost-talking Pyro character Hu Tao’s banner first dropped in March this year and quickly proved very popular, especially due to the character having some of the best single-target damage in Genshin Impact – ensuring that Hu Tao would place highly on our tier list. Here’s our guide to help you put together a truly devastating build for Hu Tao.

However, despite being only a four-star character it’s Thoma who’s the real big deal here, since they’ve been appearing in Genshin Impact as an NPC all month but is now finally playable – and as a fellow Pyro character works well with Hu Tao. Four-star characters Diona and Saya will also be available with higher drop rates during this banner.

Hello, Travelers~ Paimon has got the scoop on the latest events. Click the picture below for a quick overview! The "Labyrinth Warriors" event is currently underway, so be sure not to miss it! View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/hZjn9IJ3UB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H10hK6hnAw — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2021

Still ongoing is the Labyrinth Warriors event in which you can earn yet another Pyro character for free, Xinyan – and that concludes on November 8. Running at the same time as the main banner is the usual ‘Epitome Invocation’ event that gives drop-rate boosts on several major weapons – including the event-exclusive five-star Staff of Homa (Polearm) and Elegy for the End (Bow), alongside the four-star weapons Wavebreaker’s Fin (Polearm) and Mouun’s Moon (Bow).

There’s always a lot going on in Genshin Impact, which is what makes it one of the best free-to-play games around on PC.