Looks like Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update comes with a Klee banner rerun

Genshin Impact‘s 1.5 update graced our screens not too long ago, but some attention has shifted to what’s next for Mihoyo’s hit anime game. Dataminers have dug into the game and found that Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update seemingly comes with a Klee banner rerun, alongside a new character called Kiryu Kazuha. That comes from dataminer Lumie, who also dug into the 1.5 update before time and found that Zhongli was getting another run, among other things.

Klee is a pyro user who excels at lobbing explosives, well, everywhere. It may not surprise you to find out she’s a great DPS character. Players first got the chance to wish upon her banner when she was released last year, so we’ve had a while to work out what the best Genshin Impact Klee builds are. She also ranks highly in our Genshin Impact tier list, so she’s worth keeping an eye out for.

Kazuha, meanwhile, is new. Leaks suggest the five-star character is a wandering ronin from the Inazuma region who uses the anemo element.

As ever, Mihoyo’s plans may change, so keep that in mind when looking into datamines.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the game’s latest update, then our Genshin Impact wood and Serenitea Pot guides will lend you a helping hand.