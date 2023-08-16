All Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations

Where are the Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations? Genshin Impact 4.0 introduced the water region known as Fontaine to the game. With it, there are new characters, items, quests, and materials to discover, and the delicate Lumidouce Bell ascension material is one of those precious items.

If you’re lucky enough to pull one (or both) of the talented duo that is Lynette and Lyney from their respective Genshin Impact 4.0 banners, you’re going to want to add them to your party. As with any of your Genshin Impact characters though, they should be leveled up for the greatest impact, requiring new Lynette ascension materials from Fontaine – including the Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell. Here’s every location to find the fancy flora.

Where to find Lumidouce Bells in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell can be found in the wild across the Fontaine region. The flowers are easy to see, growing on tall, elegant stems.

The specific locations in which Lumidouce Bells can be found are:

Multiple patches north of the Court. West of the Fountain of Lucine. North-east Elynas. Western coast of Fontaine. East of central Elynas waypoint. South West of Elynas. Far South of the Statue of the Seven. Northern edge of Mont Automnequi. Southern edge of Mont Automnequi.

Read on for specific directions to each Lumidouce Bell plant. We use waypoints to direct you, so if you’ve not unlocked them yet, the pins on the map below can help guide you.

Northern Fontaine

To farm all of the Lumidouce Bells in Northern Fontaine:

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint in Fontaine, and find one plant to your south.

Follow the path to the west. One plant can be found to the north of the Echoes of the Deep Tides domain.

Head back to the southeast, and locate the tree on top of the small hill, near n army of slimes. Here, there are three Lumidouce Bell plants, for a total of nine bells.

Just to the southeast, there is another plant next to the elemental monument, and another two plants to your right, under another tree.

Finally, for this area, there’s one more plant to the southeast under a tree near the central coastline, just north of the Court.

Next, teleport to the waypoint at the Fountain of Lucine.

Head west from the Fountain, hugging the edge of the mountain rather than scaling it, and you will come across two more plants.

Southern Fontaine

In Southern Fontaine:

Teleport to the northwest Elynas waypoint. Head directly west, traversing difficult terrain (a character with a gliding ability is best), until you hit the coast. One plant can be found in the cove at the base of the waterfall.

Next, utilize the Elynas waypoint to your east, where two most plants are located in the ravine behind the camp.

Teleport again, this time to the central Elynas waypoint. Glide down to your east, landing between a cluster of trees and the shallow waterfall for the first plant.

From here, you should see another shortly in front of you. Once collected, turn back around and head up the slope for the third.

Teleport to the westernmost Beryl Region waypoint near the pointed stretch of the coast. Climb the cliff face to your east, on top of which another plant is located.

Use another Beryl Region waypoint, this one just south of the large lake. Behind you, you can see three more Lumidouce Bell plants.

Teleport to the waypoint atop Mont Automnequi. Directly behind you, there are two plants, providing six more bells.

Head directly south, climbing part way down the mountain when you reach the edge, and find another two plants.

In total, you should be able to collect 75 Lumidouce Bells per run. If you have pulled Lynette’s partner from the Lyney banner, his utility passive highlights the location of these Fontaine unique resources on your minimap.

With these Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bells gathered, you’re well on your way to fully leveling up your new character. We’d recommend picking up more whenever you’re in the Fontaine region, as you never know which future characters might make use of these flowers too. Lyney doesn’t, so if you want to level up Lynette’s five-star friend, check out which Lyney ascension materials you need, and make sure you’ve redeemed all the latest Genshin Impact codes for primogems if you’ve yet to pull these showstopping 4.0 characters.