What are the Genshin Impact Lyney ascension materials? Five-star Pyro character Lyney is already proving to be wildly popular ahead of the 4.0 update, and we’re hoarding our primogems in anticipation of his banner run. However, acquiring him is only the beginning; to get this pyrotechnic magician performing at his best, you also need to gather the right ascension materials to level him up.

Many of the Genshin Impact Lyney ascension materials are native to Fontaine, which means they can’t be identified until the region’s debut following the 4.0 release date. However, recent Genshin Impact leaks indicate the ascension materials currently available to farm in the anime game, so you can jump straight into leveling up Lyney the moment you pull him from the upcoming Genshin Impact banners. Be sure to redeem the latest codes to give yourself the best chance at adding him to your roster.

Lyney ascension materials

Here are all the Genshin Impact Lyney ascension materials we know so far. It’s important to bear in mind that this information is gleaned from our own understanding of ascension materials for different Genshin Impact elements, as well as leaks. Be sure to come back closer to the 4.0 update for a more comprehensive list of materials.

Character materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Rainbow Rose, 3x Recruit’s Insignia 20,000 2 40 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Emperor’s Resolution, 10x Rainbow Rose, 15x Recruit’s Insignia 40,000 3 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Emperor’s Resolution, 20x Rainbow Rose, 12x Sergeant’s Insignia 60,000 4 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Emperor’s Resolution, 30x Rainbow Rose, 80,000 5 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Emperor’s Resolution, 45x Rainbow Rose, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia 100,000 6 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Emperor’s Resolution, 60x Rainbow Rose, 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia 120,000

Talent materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Fairness, 6x Recruit’s Insignia 12,500 3 2x Guide to Fairness, 3x Sergeant’s Insignia 17,500 4 4x Guide to Fairness, 4x Sergeant’s Insignia 25,000 5 6x Guide to Fairness, 6x Sergeant’s Insignia 30,000 6 9x Guide to Fairness, 9x Sergeant’s Insignia 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Fairness, 4x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Primordial Greenbloom 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Fairness, 6x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 1x Primordial Greenbloom 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Fairness, 9x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Primordial Greenbloom 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Fairness, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 2x Primordial Greenbloom, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Lyney materials farming guide

Pyro ascension materials

Pyro ascension materials consist of Agnidus Agate Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones. They’re dropped by three weekly bosses: Azhdaha, La Signora, and Andrius. However, you may also acquire it by defeating the following five normal bosses: Pyro Regisvine, Pyro Hypostasis, Primo Geovishap, Iniquitous Baptist, and Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

To speed things up a bit, we recommend using alchemy to craft three lesser forms of Agnidus Agate into a superior form in combination with a sum of Mora. You can also convert ascension materials for other elements by using Dust of Azoth, though we wouldn’t recommend it.

Character enhancement materials

Insignias are dropped by Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents, though the quality of insignia is dependent upon their level. Recruit’s Insignia drops at any level, whereas the Sergeant’s Insignia drops from Level 40 Fatui enemies and the Lieutenant’s Insignia drops from Level 60 Fatui enemies. Be sure to brush up on our Genshin Impact leveling guide if you’re not quite ready to face elite foes – or alternatively, use alchemy to craft those rarer Insignias.

Talent materials

Primordial Greenbloom is a rare talent material that can only be acquired by defeating Guardian of Apep’s Oasis at Level 70 and above. This is a weekly boss that resides in the Realm of Beginnings Domain, which becomes accessible once you’ve completed Nahida‘s Story Quest: Act Two.

You can acquire Crown of Insight by completing limited-time events and earning the currency necessary to purchase them directly from the Event Shop, such as the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite. The Crown of Insight talent material is necessary to level up any character in Genshin Impact to Ascension Level 10, so spend them wisely.

Now that you can get a headstart on farming Lyney's ascension materials in Genshin Impact, check out the best characters to pair him with – along with their best builds – by consulting our Genshin Impact tier list.