What are the Genshin Impact Lynette ascension materials? Lynette is one of several new characters due to take center stage in Genshin Impact 4.0. This multi-function magic assistant is a four-star Anemo character that takes a supporting role in the magical performances she puts on with her brother. However, you need to gather Lynette’s ascension materials if you’re looking to make the most of her off-field support as part of your team.

Many of the Genshin Impact Lynette ascension materials can only be found in the Fontaine region, which means we won’t know their exact whereabouts in Genshin Impact until the 4.0 release date. However, there are plenty of Lynette’s ascension materials available to farm in the existing regions to get you prepared for pulling her from the next banners. Be sure to snap up all the latest Genshin Impact codes and start stockpiling primogems – while leaks have suggested that Lynette may be Fontaine’s free character, you’ll certainly need them for Lyney and Freminet.

Lynette ascension materials

Here are all the Genshin Impact Lynette ascension materials:

Character Materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3x Lumidouce Bell, 3x Meshing Gear 20,000 2 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Geppelia, 10x Lumidouce Bell, 15x Meshing Gear 40,000 3 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Geppelia, 20x Lumidouce Bell, 12x Mechanical Spur Gear 60,000 4 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8x Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Geppelia, 30x Lumidouce Bell, 18x Mechanical Spur Gear 80,000 5 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Geppelia, 45x Lumidouce Bell, 12x Novel Dynamic Gear 100,000 6 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Geppelia, 60x Lumidouce Bell, 24x Novel Dynamic Gear 120,000

Talent materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Order, 6x Meshing Gear 12,500 3 2x Guide to Order, 3x Mechanical Spur Gear 17,500 4 4x Guide to Order, 4x Mechanical Spur Gear 25,000 5 6x Guide to Order, 6x Mechanical Spur Gear 30,000 6 9x Guide to Order, 9x Mechanical Spur Gear 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Order, 4x Novel Dynamic Gear, 1x Everamber 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Order, 6x Novel Dynamic Gear, 1x Everamber 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Order, 9x Novel Dynamic Gear, 2x Everamber 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Order, 12x Novel Dynamic Gear, 2x Everamber, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Lynette materials farming guide

Anemo ascension materials

Like all Anemo characters, Lynette requires Vayuda Turquoise ascension materials of increasing rarity – starting with the relatively common Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, and then progressing to Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones.

All variations of Vayuda Turquoise are dropped by bosses, though the rarity depends on the level of the boss itself. These include two weekly bosses: Stormterror, located in the Confront Stormterror Trounce domain, and Scaramouche, located in the Joururi Workshop Trounce domain. If you’re not quite ready to confront these two fearsome foes, there’s also a variety of normal bosses that drop them as well: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut.

It’s well worth brushing up on our Genshin Impact leveling guide to net the ascension materials required at higher levels. Of course, you can also use alchemy to combine three lesser forms of Vayuda Turquoise to create its superior version. Converting an ascension material from a different element is also an option, though we wouldn’t recommend it given its material cost.

Character enhancement materials

Many of Lynette’s character enhancement materials are native to Fontaine, but we still have some idea of where to locate them ahead of the region’s debut. Lumidouce Bell can be found growing to the north of the Court of Fontaine, which will make for straightforward farming while exploring. Meanwhile, all variations of the Clockwork Component are expected to drop from the Icewind Suites boss, while the different Gears can be obtained by defeating the Clockwork Meka.

Talent materials

Everamber can only be obtained from the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, a weekly boss that resides in the Realm of Beginnings domain.

Crown of Insight is one of the rarest ascension materials in Genshin Impact. It can only be obtained by completing limited-time Genshin Impact events and then spending the currency earned from those activities in the Event Shop. While this might take you some time, you only need Crown of Insight for that final step to fully ascend Lynette, so don’t worry too much if you can’t get it right away – there’ll be plenty of events coming up in the 4.0 update.

With the Genshin Impact Lynette ascension materials in hand, performing tricks and deceiving your enemies should be a breeze. We also recommend making a note of the Lyney ascension materials if you’re planning to pull this perfect pair. Alternatively, check out our Genshin Impact tier list for some of the best characters and their builds to take into Fontaine.