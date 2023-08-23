Genshin Impact is giving away free merch to celebrate a huge milestone

To say that Genshin Impact is popular would be an understatement, as the anime game has just passed yet another huge milestone on social media. Genshin Impact has surpassed ten million followers across its global accounts on Twitter (or X), and to celebrate, HoYoverse is giving away free merch to a number of fans who choose to interact and participate in their giveaway.

HoYoverse will be giving out 1,000 pieces of merchandise, including keychains, bracelets, and plushies for those who interact with the main English Genshin account.

As long as you follow the main account and retweet (… or repost) this tweet, you’ll have a chance at winning a free piece of merch. You’ll find out the results as soon as you retweet the post, so there’s no waiting for a response.

You can see below that the merch includes several different types of Slimes, along with other monsters and elemental bracelets.

As you’d expect though, a few fans would rather get free Primogems instead, especially with the introduction of a whole new cast of characters and top-tier banners to pull from in Genshin Impact version 4.0. In fact, it’s likely that the follower milestone was hit because of the influx of new players.

For those who don’t get lucky enough to win merch, the game is also giving away free characters to prepare newcomers for their journey into the Hydro nation.

You’ll get a free Fontaine sibling, Lynette, as long as you reach Adventure Rank 25. And you’ll receive the best Pyro support in the game, Bennett, if you complete a few challenges in the upcoming Mega Meka Melee event.

If you’re unsure who to pull for on these new banners, check out our Genshin Impact tier list for pointers after redeeming any available Genshin Impact codes to get more Primogmes for those wishes you’ll be making.