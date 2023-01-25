Creating the best Genshin Impact Mika build is a surprisingly easy task as his abilities make him the perfect candidate as a physical DPS support character. We’ve seen four-star characters like this in the past like Gorou and Faruzan – these characters were designed to fight alongside their five-star counterparts.

While Mika was unveiled ahead of the 3.4 update on the Genshin Impact Twitter account, it didn’t take long for datamined leaks to reveal the Mika banner and abilities. If Mika is paired with the five-star DPS character we believe is coming back to the free PC game in a banner rerun, he could become essential in some parties. Here’s everything you need to know to create the Genshin Impact best Mika support build.

Genshin Impact Mika Support build

As a Cryo and polearm user, it looks like Mika was designed specifically for damage dealers like Eula and Razor as his abilities synergise with theirs. Not only does Mika have the ability to heal his party members, he can also buff the physical damage output of his team. There’s a strong possibility that Mika ends up being one of the four-star characters on Eula’s banner rerun in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date.

The best Genshin Impact Mika build is:

Weapon: Favonious Lance

Artifacts: Ocean-Hued Clam (four-piece)

Our pick for Mika’s best weapon in the support role is the Favonious Lance, an excellent four-star weapon which has the chance to give off energy particles when you land a critical attack. What makes this weapon effective in the support role is that the main base stat is attack, addressing one of Mika’s biggest weaknesses as a support character. The lance also generates bonus energy recharge, ensuring he has enough energy whenever you need to activate your energy burst.

In order to get the most out of Mika’s healing abilities, the four-piece Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set provides Mika with a healing bonus and Sea-Dyed Foams which deal damage to enemies. As for the artifact substats, we’re aiming for energy recharge rate, health points, and healing bonus. It’s difficult to determine how strong Mika’s healing is without knowing his final stats, but stay tuned as we’ll keep an eye on this build should the datamined information change.

That’s everything you need to create the best Genshin Impact Mika build. If there’s one thing you can never have enough of in the anime game, it’s primogems and mora. Fortunately, we have a Genshin Impact codes guide which contains the latest codes to redeem free in-game goodies. Alternatively, head to our Genshin Impact events where you can complete limited-time quests to earn additional in-game items.