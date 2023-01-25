Genshin Impact 3.5 release date speculation, new events, and banners

Looking forward to the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date? While the 3.4 update is currently underway, there’s plenty to look forward to in 3.5. If the latest leaked banners reruns are anything to go by, it appears players may finally see a long-awaited character making their return.

The devs have confirmed two Genshin Impact new characters coming to the free PC game: Dehya and Mika. Dehya has been teased since 3.0 with the introduction of Sumeru, and Mika is a brand new Cryo character that could synergise well with the best characters on our Genshin Impact tier list. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date so far.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release date speculation

The Genshin Impact 3.5 release date is most likely going to take place on March 1. Most Genshin Impact updates occur on a six-week cycle, and judging by the end date of the battle pass, March 1 begins right as the current batch of Genshin Impact events end.

Genshin Impact 3.5 new characters and banners

Getting ahead of the inevitable leaks, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account revealed Mika and Dehya just before the 3.4 update launched. Mika is the newest character from Mondstadt, he has a role under the Knights of Favonius as the Front-Line Land Surveyor. His job is to explore unidentified lands to create accurate maps.

The Genshin Impact Mika banner and abilities have leaked, giving players a glimpse of his buffing and healing abilities. Genshin Impact leaker, Dimbreath, has uploaded a showcase of Mika’s abilities on Reddit if you want to see how he plays. You can start collecting Mika ascension matierals before he launches by collecting a number of his most important items in Mondstadt.

Dehya is part of the Eremites, a group of mercenaries based in Sumeru. As a five-star Pyro and claymore user, players are expecting Dehya to bring something completely different to the table. While she’s equipped with a claymore, Dehya’s abilities see her attacking using her bare hands. There haven’t been many top-tier Pyro characters in some time as the anime game has largely focused on Dendro characters over the past year.

There’s a lot of leaked Dehya gameplay on Reddit showcasing some of her abilities, though it’s important to note that some of the damage values have been updated since this video was uploaded. We also have a guide on Dehya ascension materials if you want to save yourself lots of time before her banner launches.

Genshin Impact 3.5 banner reruns speculation

Well-known Genshin Impact community member, SaveYourPrimos, has highlighted the three characters that may receive a banner rerun in 3.5: Eula, Albedo, and Shenhe. The most interesting character out of this selection has to be Shenhe, a Cryo and polearm user who hasn’t received a banner rerun since she launched in 2.4 back in January 2022.

Shenhe wouldn’t necessarily pair well with any of the recently released Dendro characters, but she may excel alongside one of the rumoured Hydro characters coming with the Fontaine region. Give our Genshin Impact 4.0 release date guide a read to see what might be coming to the game in the highly anticipated update later this year.

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 release date so far. Unlocking the latest characters is going to take a big stack of primogems, so keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes guide to unlock free mora, primogems, and more. Finally, you should try out the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation card game if you need a break from exploring Teyvat.