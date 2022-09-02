Genshin Impact Nilou banner release date speculation

From datamined information, we are expecting a Genshin Impact Nilou banner with the release of the next update, 3.1. Now the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date has been and gone, dataminers are already gathering information about the anime game’s next update, including new characters, weapons, and more.

One of the new characters believed to be coming with Genshin Impact 3.1 is Nilou, a sword-wielding Hydro user. Confirmed by Hoyoverse in a tweet, Nilou is every bit the graceful performer, officially titled Dance of Lotuslight. Everything else we know about Nilou – like her abilities, ascension, and artifacts – comes from datamined information on Honey Hunter World, so is susceptible to change before the official update release.

Genshin Impact Nilou banner release date

At the moment, there is no confirmed release date for the Nilou banner, but we do have a release date for Genshin Impact 3.1 which is due on September 28, 2022. Since Genshin Impact updates are usually split in two, we can expect to see the Nilou banner on September 28, or at the launch of phase two of the update, which will probably fall on October 12 or 19 if past updates are anything to go by.

Nilou abilities

Normal Attack – Dance of the Bowstring Moon

Normal: Perform up to three sword attacks in a row.

Perform up to three sword attacks in a row. Charged: Carry out a twirling slash by consuming stamina.

Carry out a twirling slash by consuming stamina. Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground and damage any opponents on the path, dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Dance of the Seven Realms

Entering the Pirouette state, Nilou deals Hydro damage to opponents based on her max HP. In this state, Normal attacks cause Nilou to enter the Sword Dance stance, while Elemental attacks cause her to the Whirling Steps stance.

Sword Dance: Third move ends Pirouette and unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro damage to opponents it touches. Nilou is granted the Lunar Prayer effect, converting Normal attacks into Sword Dance attacks, launching another watery moon.

Third move ends Pirouette and unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro damage to opponents it touches. Nilou is granted the Lunar Prayer effect, converting Normal attacks into Sword Dance attacks, launching another watery moon. Whirling Steps: Third move ends Pirouette and unleashes a Water Wheel which hurtles into opponents dealing AoE Hydro damage. The Water Wheel then creates an aura of Tranquility which surrounds your active character, applying the wet status effect to opponents within its area of effect.

In Pirouette or Lunar Prayer states, Nilou is unable to perform Charged Attacks and leaves these states when they come to an end naturally, or when Nilou leaves the field.

Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring

The dance causes a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, which deals AoE Hydro damage based on Nilou’s max HP. Dance of the Lotus also affects all hit opponents with Lingering Aeon, which deals Hydro damage after a time.

Nilou passive abilities

White Jade Lotus

When cooking food with adventure-related effects, there is a chance of obtaining double the product by achieving Perfect Cooking.

Court of Dancing Petals

When the party is made up of a mix of only Dendro and Hydro characters, the third Dance of the Seven Realms step grants all nearby characters the Golden Chalice’s Bounty for 30 seconds. The Golden Chalice’s Bounty increases characters’ Elemental Mastery by 60 for ten seconds when hit by Dendro attacks.

Additionally, when the Elemental Reaction Bloom is triggered by a member of the Hydro-Dendro party, Bountiful Cores replace Dendro Cores. These burst more quickly and have a larger area of effect, but cannot trigger Hyber Bloom or Burgeoun.

Dreamy Dance of Aeons

Damage dealt by Bountiful Cores increases by 7% for every 1,000 of Nilou’s HP over 30,000, up to a maximum of 300%.

Nilou Constellations

Dance of the Waning Moon

Enhances Dance of the Seven Realms Water Moon damage by 65%, and Tranquility Aura’s duration by six seconds.

The Starry Skies, Their Flowers Rain

Related to Court of Dancing Petals, opponents damaged by Golden Chalice’s Bounty Hydro damage have their Hydro resistance reduced by 35% for ten seconds. Opponents damaged by a Bloom reaction during Court of Dancing Petals have their Dendro resistance reduced by 35% for ten seconds.

Beguiling Shadowstep

Increases Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams Listening Spring level by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Fricative Pulse

When the third Dance of the Seven Realms Pirouette step hit an opponent, Nilou gains 15 Elemental Energy, and damage dealt by Dance of the Lotus: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring is increased by 50% for eight seconds.

Twirling Light

Increases Dance of the Seven Realms level by three, up to a maximum of 15.

Frostbreaker’s Melody

Nilou’s Crit rate is increased by 0.6%, and Crit damage by 1.2%, for every 1,000 points of her Max HP.

That’s all we have on the Genshin Impact Nilou banner for now, and we’ll be back to update this guide as soon as Hoyoverse releases more information. Speaking of the next update, we’ve got the datamined details for two other new Genshin Impact characters, Candace and Cyno, a Hydro and an Electro user, respectively.