The best Genshin Impact Cyno team comp

If you manage to get Cyno on the next Genshin Impact banner, here’s how to build the best Genshin Impact Cyno comp. Cyno is a versatile character, but his impressive damage output makes him a prime candidate as the main DPS in your team.

Cyno is a five-star Electro polearm user landing in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update with another new Genshin Impact character, Candace, and Cyno’s banner runs alongside a Venti banner rerun, with four-star Hydro character Candace available on both banners. We’ve put together a Cyno build on how to get the most from this new character based on his abilities.

The best Genshin Impact Cyno team is:

Cyno

Fischl

Dendro Traveler

Kazuha

Cyno is set to be a strong character and could make it to the top of our Genshin Impact tier list. To complement his abilities and to make the most of Cyno’s Electro damage, we’ve chosen Fishl as the sub DPS to act as battery to the group and provide off field damage.

The Dendro Traveler then provides elemental mastery and the aggravate/quicken reaction; they could be replaced with future Dendro characters, possibly Kusanali when the Dendro Archon eventually releases.

Finally, we’ve gone for Kazuha for support and sub DPS, but a number of replacements would work like Zhongli, and if you wanted to add a Hydro character for the hyperbloom reaction, Candace looks like a strong choice as a support/Hydro character.

That’s our take on the best Genshin Impact Cyno team composition. Here’s when you can expect Cyno’s banner release date, as well as our Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.