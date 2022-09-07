Want to prepare the best Genshin Impact Cyno build? The upcoming Genshin Impact character is an Electro polearm user, and we have a pretty good idea of the Cyno release date, too. He should be appearing alongside some other new faces in Sumeru including two Hydro users, Candace and Nilou.

Cyno is a five-star character and it looks like he suits the main DPS role in most parties. Usually five-star characters release alongside their own weapon, though we don’t know what that is just yet, here are the artifacts and weapons we recommend for the best Genshin Impact Cyno build. Our build is based on datamined information, so our advice may change on release.

Cyno DPS build

As Cyno is Electro, he pairs well with the new Dendro element causing a powerful catalyze effect, but there are a few different ways to build Cyno depending on who else you have in your party. If your party features Hydro characters, you could also capitalise on the hyperbloom reaction.

The best Genshin Impact Cyno build is:

Weapon: Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Artifacts: Gilded Dreams (four-piece)

Cyno is set to have a powerful Elemental Burst, so we want to use artifacts and weapons that complement this ability to convert normal attacks to Electro damage. Cyno needs a good all-rounder weapon, which mainly focuses on upping his damage output, so we’ve chosen Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. This five-star polearm provides a 22.1% critical damage increase and attack of 674, alongside increasing attack on hit. You could also use the Staff of Homa as another option to increase HP and attack bonus.

For the artifacts we’ve gone for the four-piece Gilded Dreams to provide Elemental Mastery +80 and additional buffs when elemental reactions are triggered. Alternatively, Thundering Fury is another good option for Electro damage bonus +15% for the two piece and increased damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Superconduct, and Hyperbloom by 40% – both of these options are great, so whatever you can get your hands on.

That’s what we predict as the best Genshin Impact Cyno build, though it could change when he releases hopefully in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. It’s not quite clear yet where he’ll fit on our Genshin Impact tier list, but with lots of new characters in the rumour mill including the Electro Archon Kusanali, we’ve got plenty to look forward to.