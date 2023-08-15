The Genshin Impact version 4.0 update can now be pre-installed to save some time when the Hydro nation gets added to the anime game tomorrow. The file size numbers might give you a few issues, though, depending on your storage situation. You’ll need nearly 70GB of free storage on PC to pre-install the Genshin Impact update, so you might want to start clearing that space up now ahead of the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date.

The pre-installation resource package size on PC will range from 32 – 34.2GB, and you’ll need about 64 – 68.4GB of space to unzip the files. As usual, you can start the pre-installation process through the Genshin Impact launcher by selecting the option to the left of the Launch button.

Doing this now will save you a bit of time when the maintenance begins on Wednesday, August 16. You’ll be able to explore Fontaine’s map, progress through the new Archon Quests, and learn the new mechanics behind the Hydro region’s unique puzzles.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is starting off with a couple of top-tier banners, offering popular characters like Yelan and Zhongli alongside the new Fontaine sibling trio of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

Yelan is a highly sought-after Hydro DPS, while Zhongli is seen as the best shielder on the entire roster. We don’t know just how strong – or weak – the Fontaine siblings are, but we do know that Lyney is the only five-star among them.

For more information on how to pre-install the game on other platforms like mobile and PlayStation, you can have a look at the HoYoLAB blog post. It also has file size numbers for the other platforms as well.

If you’re looking for advice on who to pull for, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list after redeeming the available Genshin Impact codes to get more Primogems for those wishes.