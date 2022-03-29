Genshin Impact Spices From the West event guide

Want to know more about the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact? The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is here, introducing Ayato’s banner, the Hues of the Violet Garden event, and new Genshin Impact characters. One of the events coming to the anime game in April is called Spices From the West; a new minigame which has players creating seasonings using specific ingredients.

A mysterious lady from Sumeru asks the Traveler to conduct some research on seasonings to see which ones work well in each dish. The Genshin Impact Spices from the West event won’t be available at the launch of the 2.6 update, instead, players have to wait a few weeks for the Genshin Impact event to begin, and they need to wait a bit longer to unlock every recipe.

Though this event bears a resemblance to the Of Drink A-Dreaming event which featured drink recipes, it appears the Spices from the West event is much harder. Players have to collect their own ingredients this time around, and must pay close attention during the cooking process as it’s easier to make mistakes. Here’s everything you need to know about the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact.

Spices From the West – how to make seasonings

Before you can start the cooking process, you need to collect all of the ingredients for each recipe. It’s worth picking up slightly more than the recipe asks for in case you make any mistakes. You only get a fixed number of attempts each day, and you need to be careful – adding ingredients out of the correct order automatically ends the cooking process.

Once you have all of your ingredients together, you can begin to create seasonings. The top of the screen shows the ingredients at your disposal – the item highlighted with a yellow box signifies which ingredient needs to be added to the pot.

The bottom of the screen shows a slider that moves forwards and backwards. Below the slider are a number of glowing spoons – as the slider moves back and forth, the spoons begin to disappear after each loop. If you run out of spoons before placing all of the ingredients in the pot, the cooking process ends early.

Spices From the West fragrant dishes

You can use seasonings alongside Delicious Dishes to create Fragrant Dishes which you can share with your favourite characters in your Serenitea Pot. These dishes expire after a certain amount of time, so you do need to share them with your characters before they go bad. Rewarding your party members with Fragrant Dishes boosts their companion experience, allowing you to max out your friendship levels.

Spices From the West recipes

We only know about two recipes so far, but it’s likely that the Spices From the West event begins with seven recipes. New recipes will be added to the minigame before the event ends in May.

The Secret of Cool – 2x Mint, 1x Snapdragon, 1x Salt

– 2x Mint, 1x Snapdragon, 1x Salt Where Earth and Water Meet – 1x Horsetail, 1x Mint, 1x Pepper

Spices From the West event rewards

Here’s a list of the rewards you can earn by taking part in the Spices from the West event:

Primogems

Mora

Character experience materials

Weapon ascension materials

Mystic enhancement ores

And that’s everything you need to know about the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact. Don’t forget to check out the four free Genshin Impact outfits coming to the game in the 2.6 update. We also have the best Genshin Impact Ayato build to deal huge amounts of damage with this master swordsman.