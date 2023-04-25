Review Genshin Impact’s Sumeru OST Album to win free Primogems

The second Genshin Impact Sumeru OST album, The Unfathomable Sand Dunes, was released on streaming platforms earlier this week, and HoYoverse is inviting fans to review it for a chance to win a large sum of Primogems in their new Genshin Impact Echoes of the Sands event. You’ll be able to do a 10-pull and then some after earning the top prize, and all you need to do is share your thoughts on the anime game‘s new album before May 5.

The Unfathomable Sand Dunes brings a number of tracks that we regularly hear in the Sumeru desert, which should come as no surprise given its title. The album includes plenty of fan favourites, including the desert battle tracks, and Scaramouche‘s captivating boss theme.

There are 108 tracks in total, and you can listen to them on streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.), as well as YouTube. HoYoverse is clearly trying to get the word out about the album in multiple ways, given that there was also a Genshin Impact rhythm game event held recently to celebrate the release.

However, this Echoes of the Sands event only requires you to comment on the HoYoLAB page with your review of the album. You can post your comment anytime between now and May 5, and the winners of the event will be revealed on May 11 on that same event page.

Only nine winners will receive Primogems, but everyone who participates will be given a HoYoLAB avatar frame for making a post. Here’s the full list of rewards for the top winners:

First Prize (1 winner): 3,000 Primogems

Second Prize (3 winners): 1,000 Primogems

Third Prize (5 winners): 500 Primogems

Participation Prize: HoYoLAB avatar frame

Genshin Impact version 3.6 hasn’t been live for very long, so the winners still be able to use your Primogem earnings on the newcomers, Baizhu and Kaveh, when they arrive in the second half of the update.