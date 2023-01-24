All Genshin Impact Yaoyao ascension materials

Looking for a guide to Genshin Impact Yaoyao’s ascension materials? Yaoyao is now available in the 3.4 update and if you’re lucky enough to land her, here’s where to farm her ascension materials.

Yaoyao is a four-star polearm user in Genshin Impact and works best as a healer or support, here’s everything you need to know about Yaoyao’s banner and abilities. Yaoyao has earned a high spot on our Genshin Impact tier list as a flexible Dendro support character. You can use our Genshin Impact codes guide to get free primogems in one of the best free PC games, and hopefully land Yaoyao on the current Genshin Impact banner.

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Jueyun Chili, 3x Slime Condensate 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Quelled Creeper, 10x Jueyun Chili, 15x Slime Condensate 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Quelled Creeper, 20x Jueyun Chili, 12x Slime Secretions 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Quelled Creeper, 30x Jueyun Chili, 18x Slime Secretions 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Quelled Creeper, 45x Jueyun Chili, 12x Slime Concentrate 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Quelled Creeper, 60x Jueyun Chili, 24x Slime Concentrate 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Diligence, 6x Slime Condensate 12,500 3 2x Guide to Diligence, Slime Secretions 17,500 4 4x Guide to Diligence, Slime Secretions 25,000 5 6x Guide to Diligence, Slime Secretions 30,000 6 9x Guide to Diligence, Slime Secretions 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Diligence, 4x Slime Concentrate, 1x Daka’s Bell 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Diligence, 6x Slime Concentrate, 1x Daka’s Bell 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Diligence, 9x Slime Concentrate, 2x Daka’s Bell 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Diligence, 12x Slime Concentrate, 2x Daka’s Bell, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Yaoyao farming materials

Slime

Slime can be found across Teyvat and drop from any elemental slime enemies at any level. Slimes up to level 40 drop Slime Condensate, Slimes between levels 40 to 60 drop Slime Secretions, and Slimes level 60+ drop Slime Concentrate. Paimon also sells Slime materials in her shop, and you can also convert lower-tiered Slime materials into higher tier ones.

Quelled Creeper

This is a world boss drop from the Dendo Hypostasis located in the Sumeru desert. The Dendro Hypostasis also drops emeralds, the Dendro materials you need to ascend Yaoyao.

Jueyun Chili

This spicy plant can be found in Liyue in the wild, best farmed in Qingce Village. It can also be purchased by Chef Mao from his restaurant.

Dendro ascension materials

The Nagadus Emerald item chain was introduced with the Dendro element and is key to every Dendro character’s ascension path. Jadeplume Terrorshroom drop these jewels, although if you buy some Dust of Azoth from the Stardust Exchange, you can convert other types of jewels into the new Nagadus line.

Talent ascension materials

The book chain for Yaoyao is Diligence and can be farmed from the Taishan Mansion Domain of Mastery on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays located near Jueyun Karst in Liyue.

That's everything you need to know about Yaoyao's ascension materials.