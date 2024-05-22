Ghost of Tsushima looks stunning with this 8K ray tracing mod

Ghost of Tsushima is already a beautiful game on PC, but a YouTuber has taken this one step further. Broken Dream has combined a range of visual mods in the game, including ray tracing, to create what may be the most stunning visual gaming spectacle I’ve ever seen run on a PC.

To make this work, you’re going to need the best graphics card that money can buy, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. From there, you can download the mod, described as a “graphics overhaul,” to take your Ghost of Tsushima gameplay to a whole new level.

The mod in question can be downloaded from Broken Dreams, who also goes by the name of Massihancer. They also use complete ray tracing shaders provided by NiceGuy in a separate mod. Neither of the mods is free, which is understandable given the amount of work that goes into creating them. You can gain access to the mods by supporting the creators on their chosen platforms.

The global illumination improvements alone offer a big change from the base game, but the finer details, such as volumetric fog, depth of field, and ambient occlusion are all implemented really well, and add an additional layer of quality to the final rendered image.

Thankfully the modders stop short of aiming for photorealism, as that would have been unnecessary. The new level of detail looks incredible, but the original artistic direction still feels intact, and pushing for realistic imagery would ruin this style.

Of course, Broken Dreams is running this on an RTX 4090. They also have an Intel Core i7 14700K and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM in their gaming PC, which far surpasses the Ghost of Tsushima system requirements. Responding to a comment asking about the frame rate, they confirm that at 8K, with Nvidia DLSS 3 and frame generation enabled, the game ran at “around 60fps.”

If you’ve got Ghost of Tsushima lined up to play on PC, download the Nvidia Game Ready Driver to ensure your GPU is up to the task.