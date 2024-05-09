New Ghost of Tsushima driver is essential for Nvidia GPUs

Ahead of the Ghost of Tsushima PC launch, Nvidia has published a new Game Ready Driver to further enhance the performance and stability of GeForce graphics cards playing the former PlayStation 5 exclusive. Combined with previously announced features, including DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex, players are now primed for the best possible experience on Nvidia GPUs.

If you own one of the best graphics cards from Nvidia, getting great performance out of Ghost of Tsushima should be simple as its system requirements set a reasonable bar to clear.

Following the success of Horizon Forbidden West on PC, port specialist Nixxes Software is hoping to add another smooth PC launch to its portfolio. As with previous PlayStation releases, support for Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, as well as DLAA and Reflex, will be key in creating the highest fidelity images with as minimal a hit to performance as possible.

Unlike with other 2024 releases (here’s looking at you, Dragon’s Dogma 2), the promised DLSS 3 inclusion will be present at release, and performance is aided by the Game Ready Driver that is available to download right now through the Nvidia App, GeForce Experience, or directly from the Nvidia website.

You’ll need an Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU in order to make use of the full DLSS 3 suite, including Frame Generation, but older generations of GeForce graphics cards still have DLSS 2 features like Super Resolution at their disposal. AMD FSR 3 is also slated to be included at launch, offering resolution upscaling and frame generation for a much wider range of GPUs from AMD, Intel, and the Nvidia GTX series.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut comes to PC on Thursday, May 16. If you pre-purchase the game you’ll receive a New Game+ Horse travel companion, the Traveler’s Attire, and Broken Armor dyes. If you choose to link your PlayStation Network account, you’ll be able to earn trophies in-game while also earning the Archery Master’s Attire and Charm of Canine Recruitment in-game items.

If you’re hoping to play Ghost of Tsushima on Steam Deck, we’ve put together a guide highlighting compatibility with Valve’s handheld gaming PC.