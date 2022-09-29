Goat Simulator 3 Fortnite outfit revealed as pre-order bonus

Just in time for its triumphant return, a Goat Simulator 3 Fortnite skin has been revealed in what may be the GOAT of weird crossovers. Everyone who purchases Goat Simulator 3 for the next year will get a free outfit called ‘A Goat’ to wear in the battle royale game. Yup, it’s a goat.

The Goat Simulator 3 release date is set for November 17, and you can get in on the action a bit early starting today by wearing the (slightly disturbing) A Goat outfit in Fortnite as soon as you pre-order the game. While officially this is a depiction of Goat Simulator 3’s protagonist Pilgor, it’s really an anthropomorphised goat figure that could stand in for your favourite goat, fictional or otherwise.

Maybe you’re a big fan of The Witch, the 2015 independent horror movie by Robert Eggers? ‘A Goat’ could be your old pal Black Phillip. It’s really up to you. Anyway, here’s the trailer:

If you don’t feel like buying Goat Simulator 3, you’ll still be able to goat it up in Fortnite. The skin will become available in the Item Shop a week after launch, on November 26.

“If the thought of transforming into a questionably named, half goat / half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top is still your thing – live your best life,” says Elin Hamberg, lead artist at Goat Simulator 3 developer Coffee Stain North. “We won’t judge.”

Check out the Goat Simulator 3 system requirements before you pre-order to make sure your PC is all set for this next round of goat-based madness.