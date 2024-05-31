God of War Ragnarok PC release date for Steam and latest news

When is the God of War Ragnarok PC release date? The sequel to PlayStation’s acclaimed first-party series arrived on the console in November 2022, and it’s been a long wait for PC players since then. However, we won’t have to dodge spoilers for much longer, as Sony confirms a PC port is on the way.

2018’s God of War left Kratos and Atreus on a bit of a cliffhanger, with last-minute revelations and plot threads left untied after the credits rolled. The release of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 last year meant it was only a matter of time until the action-adventure game arrived on PC. Now that we’ve got confirmation of the exact GoW Ragnarok PC release date, here’s everything you need to know.

GoW Ragnarok PC release date

The God of War Ragnarok PC release date is Thursday, September 19, 2024. This was confirmed by Sony in the State of Play showcase that aired on May 30.

It’s currently available for pre-purchase on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Be aware that a PlayStation Network account is required to play it.

When asked about the release cadence of PlayStation PC ports, Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirms that PlayStation Studios is “proactive” and “staggering the release of the PC versions” after player feedback revealed that “selling the PC version two or three years after the release of the PS version is accepted favorably.”

GoW Ragnarok PC trailers

The God of War Ragnarok PC announcement trailer confirmed a number of in-demand hardware features like unlocked frame rates and super ultrawide support, along with Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR3.1, and Intel Xess 1.3 support. It also includes the Valhalla DLC at launch, so there’s no waiting around once you’ve wrapped the main story on PC.

GoW Ragnarok PC hardware features

Alongside the hardware features confirmed in the announcement trailer above, the GoW Ragnarok PC port includes true 4K resolution and spatial 3D audio. It also has fully customizable key bindings, so you can tailor your input to your exact specifications regardless of whether you opt to play on controller or mouse and keyboard.

Naturally, the PlayStation first-party title offers the same DualSense controller features on PC as it does on console, so you can get that same immersive haptic experience outside the Sony ecosystem.

Our 9/10 God of War PC review describes the previous game’s port as “pretty good” but omits a true fullscreen mode and a framerate cap higher than 120fps. Hopefully, God of War Ragnarok’s PC port will include these additional settings in the follow-up to this “lavishly produced” adventure

GoW Ragnarok PC special editions

The GoW Ragnarok digital deluxe edition is available for purchase on PC for $69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99. While it does include the Valhalla DLC, bear in mind that this is bundled into the PC port’s standard edition at no extra cost.

The GoW Ragnarok digital deluxe edition includes:

Full game

Valhalla DLC

Kratos Darkdale Armor cosmetic

Astreus Darkdale Attire cosmetic

Darkdale Axe Grip cosmetic

Darkdale Blades Handles cosmetic

Dark Horse digital artbook

Official digital soundtrack

Eager fans that pre-purchase GoW Ragnarok on PC will also unlock two pre-order bonus cosmetics during story progression: the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

If you’re raring to explore new realms and defeat Norse gods on mouse and keyboard in the GoW Ragnarok PC port, check out some of the best Viking games to tide you over. Alternatively, check out the God of War settings if you’d prefer to get reacquainted with Kratos and Atreus – don’t forget to pick up the God of War Northri Stronghold collectibles along the way.