Gotham Knights patch fixes crashes and boosts performance

If you’ve been patiently waiting for an update for Gotham Knights, we have good news: an update has indeed arrived, and it includes a healthy list of improvements and fixes for the superhero game. For the PC version, this patch should improve performance, stability, and graphical fidelity in some key areas, and it makes some nice UI and input tweaks as well.

Up top, the patch includes fixes for several crash instances in the open world, as well as crashes that occur when using fast travel points, when returning to the main menu, and while using the text-to-speech accessibility function.

PC players should also see better performance, as WB Games has improved rendering speeds, streaming time, and actor spawn time and performance. Timing fluctuations with and without V-Sync enabled should be reduced, and the developers have also cut down on GPU and CPU hitches that could cause stutters and hanging.

The patch makes several graphics improvements to Gotham Knights as well, fixing a bug that would set HDR to display on the wrong monitor and the bug that reset post-processing options when players exited photo mode. The patch addresses some artifacting you might see during the Clayface boss fight, and adds a GPU driver check that should make sure you’re running up-to-date software for your graphics card.

Some UI/UX fixes are included in the patch, too – the update adds in some missing sound effects for the menus, fixes some dodgy input in the social wheel, and generally tightens the bolts across the social menu.

Check out our Gotham Knights review if you’ve been thinking about picking this one up, but be sure to check out the Gotham Knights system requirements before you head out with the Batfam.