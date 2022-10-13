Gotham Knights system requirements demand a six core gaming CPU

The Gotham Knights system requirements are fairly easy going barring its relatively demanding processor specs, but Nvidia DLSS should help boost performance

Gotham Knights system requirements: One of the game's playable characters, Nightwing, stands against a purple night sky, with their baton placed on their shoulder

The Gotham Knights system requirements are all that stand between you and your gaming PC from joining the Batman family to protect Gotham City in the wake of the caped crusader’s death. While the game’s GPU demands won’t break your system’s back, older rigs may need a processor upgrade.

The minimum specs needed to meet the Gotham Knights system requirements aren’t too intimidating, but you might want to consider upgrading to the best gaming CPU you can if your computer’s age is closer to Alfred’s than Robin’s.

Developer WB Games Montréal suggests you’ll need a chip that’s at least as powerful as the Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, meaning you’ll want six cores and twelve threads at the very least. Providing you meet the rest of the minimum requirements, you can expect to hit 60fps while running the game at a 1080p resolution using the ‘Low’ preset.

Here are the Gotham Knights system requirements:

 Minimum
(1080p / 60fps / Low)		 Recommended
(TBC)
OS  Windows 10 64-bit TBC
CPU  Intel Core i5 9600K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600		  TBC
RAM 8GB  TBC
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 590		 TBC
VRAM 6GB  TBC
Storage 45GB  TBC
YouTube Thumbnail

While you won’t need the best graphics card to get Gotham Knights up and running, you’ll need one of the latest GeForce RTX or Radeon RX GPUs to make use of the game’s ray traced reflections. If you’re using an older ray tracing capable card, fret not, as both Nvidia DLSS and Intel XeSS can help boost fps in the wake of demanding settings.

Should you belong to the camp that decrees ultrawide displays as the best gaming monitor form factor, you’ll be pleased to know that Gotham Knights has got you covered with support for all kinds of aspect ratios.

A Steam Deck with the Gotham Knights store page on its display

Gotham Knights Steam Deck compatibility

Valve is yet to announce what category the Gotham Knights Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. We expect we’ll know shortly before launch, and will update this page as and when the official word is out.

Take the Gotham Knights system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Gotham Knights?

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

