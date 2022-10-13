Gotham Knights system requirements demand a six core gaming CPU

The Gotham Knights system requirements are all that stand between you and your gaming PC from joining the Batman family to protect Gotham City in the wake of the caped crusader’s death. While the game’s GPU demands won’t break your system’s back, older rigs may need a processor upgrade.

The minimum specs needed to meet the Gotham Knights system requirements aren’t too intimidating, but you might want to consider upgrading to the best gaming CPU you can if your computer’s age is closer to Alfred’s than Robin’s.

Developer WB Games Montréal suggests you’ll need a chip that’s at least as powerful as the Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, meaning you’ll want six cores and twelve threads at the very least. Providing you meet the rest of the minimum requirements, you can expect to hit 60fps while running the game at a 1080p resolution using the ‘Low’ preset.

Here are the Gotham Knights system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 60fps / Low) Recommended

(TBC) OS Windows 10 64-bit TBC CPU Intel Core i5 9600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 TBC RAM 8GB TBC GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 590 TBC VRAM 6GB TBC Storage 45GB TBC

While you won’t need the best graphics card to get Gotham Knights up and running, you’ll need one of the latest GeForce RTX or Radeon RX GPUs to make use of the game’s ray traced reflections. If you’re using an older ray tracing capable card, fret not, as both Nvidia DLSS and Intel XeSS can help boost fps in the wake of demanding settings.

Should you belong to the camp that decrees ultrawide displays as the best gaming monitor form factor, you’ll be pleased to know that Gotham Knights has got you covered with support for all kinds of aspect ratios.

Gotham Knights Steam Deck compatibility

Valve is yet to announce what category the Gotham Knights Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. We expect we’ll know shortly before launch, and will update this page as and when the official word is out.

Take the Gotham Knights system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Gotham Knights?