Gran Turismo PC could follow God of War, Uncharted, and Spider-Man

Gran Turismo PC might become another big Sony PlayStation exclusive on PC, with the racing game potentially following in the footsteps of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and the Uncharted series to come to gaming PCs. Speaking at the ongoing Gran Turismo World Finals in Monaco, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that the possibility of a PC version of Gran Turismo 7 or future titles is something the Polyphony Digital team is “looking into.”

Of course, PC is already home to some other great racers, including the likes of the magnificent open world of Forza Horizon 5, the muddy motorways of Dirt Rally 2.0, and the more realistic simulation driving of Project Cars 2. There’s also no shortage of high-speed action in other games such as Grand Theft Auto. Nevertheless, Gran Turismo has long been a game industry staple when it comes to the car genre, as well as one of the more visually arresting of its kind, so it’d certainly be welcomed by the PC racing community.

Speaking to GTPlanet, Yamauchi discusses the ongoing trend of PlayStation games on PC, leading GTPlanet to ask him whether Polyphony Digital would consider making a similar move for Gran Turismo. “Yes, I do think so,” Yamauchi responds. He explains, however, that “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title” and that “there are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K at 60fps natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform.”

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so it seems fairly reasonable that the title would be able to run on modern gaming PCs – even if the Gran Turismo system requirements end up being fairly high. With Sony planning to put more PlayStation exclusives on PC, Yamauchi says of Gran Turismo: “it’s not a very easy subject but, of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

In the meantime, we’re waiting for Sony’s Returnal to make its all-but-confirmed appearance on PC, with the Returnal PC port seemingly shown during a GDC talk and leaks suggesting that the Returnal system settings will include support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. We’re also hoping to hear that the newly released God of War Ragnarok is coming to our beefy rigs, but at least we have a God of War gaming PC to keep us busy while we wait.