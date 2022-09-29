Returnal leak reveals gaming PC settings and Nvidia DLSS support

A Returnal PC port is likely in the works, as a new leak provides a glimpse at its settings and Nvidia DLSS support. In addition, the third-person roguelike appears to boast AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution compatibility, but it’ll seemingly stick with FSR 1.0.

Shared in an icon-era forum post, the Returnal leak reveals the PS5 port’s gaming PC settings menu. The list includes options for shadows, lighting, and ray tracing, alongside an additional “screen optimisations” toggle.

Naturally, the DLSS graphics option says you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce graphics card like the RTX 3090, but players will be able to use FidelityFX Super Resolution to boost fps on any GPU. However, the menu’s description labels the tool as a ‘spatial upscaler’, meaning it likely won’t pack FSR 2.0 support.

That’s not to say FSR 2.0 is off the cards for Returnal, as AMD is working on expanding its compatible games list. DLSS 3.0 could also end up part of the port’s toolkit, as the new RTX 4000 exclusive feature will debut alongside Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 4090 GPU next month.

Sony hasn’t made an official PC port announcement yet, so Returnal system requirements aren’t a thing. However, DLSS and FSR might help even cheap gaming PC builds run the game, while additional scaling options, like Nvidia NIS, should facilitate higher frame rates on the best gaming monitor.

This isn’t the first Returnal PC leak to surface online, as developers Housemarque accidentally revealed the port during a GDC 2022 talk. Of course, even if a Steam and Epic Game Store release is on the cards, we’d advise ingesting insider information with a grain of salt, particularly when it comes to early builds and settings menus.