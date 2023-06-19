GPO codes June 2023

What are the new GPO codes? We’ve got the lot! Often topping the charts when it comes to anime-inspired Roblox adventures, Grand Piece Online codes are becoming increasingly rare, making them all the more valuable with each new update. They’re a great way to keep ahead of the competition or, if you’re new, make an immediate dent in the world. They’re also good for getting secondary characters over the starting hurdles. But they expire fast.

Released all the way back in 2021, Grand Piece Online still sees hundreds of thousands of eager pirates and marines flock to its shores every day. And although there’s certainly no shortage of Roblox adventures inspired by the One Piece anime and manga, this one still closely competes with the biggest and best. For those, you’ll want to check out Blox Fruits codes and King Legacy codes. For the latest competitors to the throne, Pixel Piece codes are proving popular, with Anime Souls Simulator codes and Anime Dimensions codes there for anyone looking for a more varied anime experience. Now, let’s run through all the Grand Piece Online codes and how to redeem them.

New GPO codes

Here are all active Grand Piece Online codes:

THEYWILLUPDATEGPOTONIGHT – 30 race rerolls (NEW)

Expired codes

770KLIKES18XRACEREROLLS

SorryAboutYourQuests

720KLIKES32XRACEREROLL

640KLIKES23XRACEREROLL

V2640KLIKES23XRACEREROLL

470K14XRACEREROLLS

450K15XRACEREROLLS

435K8XRACEREROLLS

CHRISTMASDFNOTIFIER

CHRISTMASDFRESET

16RACEREROLLS

SPRESET4

SPRESET3

SPRESET2

SPRESET1

360K2XRACEREROLLS

355K2XRACEREROLLS

350K2XRACEREROLLS

shutdownfixSPRESET

shutdownfixDFREMOVER

345K2XRACEREROLLS

340K2XRACEREROLLS

125KSUBSDFRESET

120KSUBS2XRACEREROLLS

115KSUBSPRESET

X220KLIKESSPRESET

250k2XRACEREROLL

240KLIKESDFRESET

235KLIKESSPRESET

Sub2Yuto

Sub2P3dr0

SUB2ASHZX!

SAGEzEZ

SUB2RYANREQ

Sub2SenpaiCiro

SUB2SENSEIDRAGON

SUB2REVOLVERAGZ

shutdownfix8HRDFNOTIFIER

shutdownfixSPRESET2

shutdownfixSPRESET3

LOVEACYIENE

SUBTOJUSTDYN

SUB2COSMOS

ilikehomura

KonnaTBonTOP

SUBTOTSKTBOY

ZON20KSUBS

SUB2PEPPA233

When redeeming codes in GPO, you need to ensure there are absolutely no errors in how you type them out. They’re case-sensitive, and with most of the codes quickly switching between upper and lowercase, it can be hard to manually enter them correctly. To avoid issues, simply copy and paste the codes from the list above instead. Just make sure there are no sneaky spaces on either side of the text. That can happen.

How do I redeem GPO codes?

You can redeem Grand Piece Online codes as soon as you begin playing. It’s just a little tough. You won’t find the iconic Twitter bird icon here for redeeming codes, and typing them into the chat box won’t work, either.

To redeem them, just launch Grand Piece Online from the Roblox account you wish to use. Pick a server option and, once you’re free to explore, tap the M key to bring up the menu. Click the gear icon to open up the Settings screen, and you should spot a text entry field that reads ‘ENTER CODE.’

Click or tap the text field and type or paste a working GPO code. Check for invisible spaces and hit enter/return when ready. The text in the box will change to signal an expired or successfully redeemed code, with any rewards being immediately added to your account.

How do I get more GPO codes?

GPO codes are notoriously hard to come by. Rather than offering them on various social media pages connected to the game page, you’ll only see a link to the GPO YouTube page on there, which rarely features new codes.

It’s worth subscribing to that YT account if you’re a frequent player – the videos always show what’s coming to the game, and you never know when one might include a new code – but don’t hold your breath for a barrage of new redeemables to show up here. The GPO Trello board is only good for general info as well.

In a similar fashion, the GPO Twitter account isn’t looking like a likely place to find new GPO codes either, having not been updated in a number of years. Grand Piece Online developer Pho’s Twitter account is more active, but codes haven’t been known to appear there.

To get more GPO codes, the Grand Piece Online Discord server is the way to go. Though most have expired by now, new codes are still sometimes dropped on the ‘updates’ channel under the Game Info tab. Setting up notifications for the channel makes sense, but be prepared for a lot of unrelated pings. Codes make up a tiny fraction of the messages posted there.

To avoid all the headaches, just bookmark this page and check back every day. Most GPO codes expire within 24 hours, and you won’t want to miss out on free spins and the occasional lucky arrow.

Not feeling yet another anime-inspired Roblox game? Check out the best Roblox games in 2023 to find your next obsession. And read up on the latest Roblox promo codes for UGC goodies, or Roblox music codes to add some custom soundtracks to your favorite experiences.