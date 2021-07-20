All GTA Auto Shop locations in the Los Santos Tuners update

Want to know the locations of the Auto Shops in GTA Online? The Los Santos Tuners update introduces 17 new GTA Los Santos Tuners cars to the game, prize ride challenges, and five Auto Shops to purchase. Auto Shops are a new business in GTA Online, allowing you to sell vehicles in five different locations. Customers send their requests for highly customised cars to your business, and you build and deliver these cars to earn some extra cash.

Purchasing your own Auto Shop also allows you to take on contracts from the job board, though you don’t need to purchase a business just to access the contracts. You also have access to permanently discounted vehicle modifications once you own your Auto Shop, as well as free classic respray colours and crew mods.

You can’t purchase an Auto Shop until you join the GTA LS Car Meet; once you’ve met Mimi and have explored the warehouse, the option should become available right away. Experienced GTA Online players can use the Auto Shop space to display up to ten cars in the garage.

GTA Auto Shop locations

The Auto Shops are available in five locations, each coming in at different price points. You can purchase one of these properties by heading to the Foreclosures Maze Bank website.

Here are the locations of every GTA Auto Shop so far:

Mission Row Auto Shop – $1,670,000

– $1,670,000 Strawberry Auto Shop – $1,705,000

– $1,705,000 Rancho Auto Shop – $1,750,000

– $1,750,000 Burton Auto Shop – $1,830,000

– $1,830,000 La Mesa Auto Shop – $1,920,000

GTA Auto Shop customisation upgrades

Design the Auto Shop of your dreams by spending extra money on customisation options. This does come at a hefty price, but no one ever said looking stylish would be cheap. It costs GTA$2,502,000 to purchase the highest level of upgrades in each category.

GTA Auto Shop style

Undressed – Free

Flawless – $265,000

Polished – $275,000

Concret Chic – 285,000

Nostalgia Trip – $325,000

Route 68 – $340,000

Super Chibi – $360,000

Wildstyle – $425,000

Race and Chase – $450,000

GTA Auto Shop tint

Yellow – Free

White – $187,500

Brown – $187,500

Green – $187,500

Orange – $187,500

Red – $187,500

Purple – $187,500

Blue – $187,500

Violet – $187,500

GTA Auto Shop emblem

Crew Emblem – Free

Hot Rod – Free

Crew Name interior – $50,000

Americana – $62,000

Euro – $68,500

Modern – $75,500

JPN – $85,000

Wildstyle – $94,500

Joystick – $104,500

GTA Auto Shop staff

Staff Member 1 – $385,000

Staff Member 2 – $385,000

GTA Auto Shop extras

Personal Quarters – $340,000

Car Lift – $650,000

GTA Auto Shop membership

LS Car Meet Membership – $50,000

That’s everything you need to know about the Auto Shop locations in GTA Online. The Auto Shop upgrades and all of the new cars are very expensive, so it’s worth checking out our GTA 5 Online money guide to get some more spending money. Read our GTA 5 podium car guide to find out what vehicle you could win at the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel.