GTA Online gives you a free monster truck for Independence Day

The GTA Online weekly update for June 29 to July 6 is here, and the arrival of the halfway point in the year (oh no) can only mean one thing. That’s right, the Fourth of July is upon us, so Grand Theft Auto 5 is celebrating Independence Day in the United States the best way it can: with a free monster truck for the chaotic multiplayer game. While we await fresh news on the GTA 6 release date, at least we can celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave in style.

That’s right, you can grab yourself a free Vapid Liberator monster truck just for logging into GTA Online this week. This is only available during the annual Independence Day celebrations, so don’t miss out! To match its stars-and-stripes theme, you’ll also get four freedom-flavored ways to dress up your Mobile Operations Center: Eagle Claw, Eagle Claw Flag, Fighting Freedom, and The Stars and Stripes.

This week’s GTA Online podium car is the Vapid Dominator GTX, saving you on its $725,000 asking price if you’re lucky enough to roll big on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. Alternatively, you can snag the GTA Online prize ride, which this week is the Grotti Cheetah Classic (typically priced at $865,000), for finishing in the top three in Pursuit Series races for just two days in a row.

Elsewhere, a Finders Keepers dynamic event lets you quickly resupply your business by hijacking unfortunate delivery vehicles, and completing business battles will net you a selection of party-ready beer hats and a Statue of Happiness t-shirt. The San Andreas Mercenaries event continues to run, with bonuses up for grabs for completing various missions – check out the full list below for all the details.

GTA Online weekly update – Thursday June 29 to Thursday July 6, 2023.

Here are all the bonuses, rewards, and discounts for GTA Online this week:

Events

Finders Keepers – new dynamic event.

– new dynamic event. San Andreas Mercenaries – runs until July 12.

Free Gifts

Vapid Liberator monster truck – login bonus.

Mobile Operations Center liveries – login bonus. Eagle Claw Eagle Claw Flag Fighting Freedom The Stars and Stripes

GTA Online podium car: Vapid Dominator GTX.

Vapid Dominator GTX. GTA Online prize ride: Grotti Cheetah Classic.

GTA Online Bonus Rewards

Completing Business Battles awards the Pißwasser, Benedict, Patriot, and Supa Wet beer hats, along with the Statue of Happiness t-shirt.

Buy or own Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster upgrades for the Avenger – Hinterland Bomber Jacket.

Sell $500,000 of Smuggler Cargo – LS Pounders Cap.

Complete all six Project Overthrow missions – Blue and Green camo for the Mammoth Avenger.

Complete all three LSA Operations – Conveyor livery for the V65 Molotok.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Business Battles.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Hangar Sell missions.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Air Force Zero.

GTA Online Discounts

50% off

Hangar Workshop

MKII Weapons Workshop

Mobile Operations Center (and upgrades)

FH-1 Hunter

40% off

HVY Menacer

LF-22 Starling

30% off

Annis ZR350

Grotti Visione

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The best GTA 5 mods will let you add even more wild and wonderful creations to Rockstar’s vast open world, or you could dip into the best GTA RP servers and find out why GTA roleplaying has become so popular over the years. Oh, and of course we’ve got all GTA 5 cheats that work in 2023 for you too, from money galore to cops and more.