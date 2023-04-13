GTA Online weekly update adds new car, the bratty Karin Boor

It’s Thursday, which means the GTA Online weekly update for April 13 to 19 is upon us. Rockstar’s official patch notes will arrive later, but we’ve lined up everything going on in the multiplayer game side of Grand Theft Auto 5 for you right here. There’s a new car up for grabs, alongside a whole stack of bonus rewards and opportunities to get your hands on free cars and goodies to keep you busy while waiting on the GTA 6 release date.

The new GTA Online car is the Karin Boor. This two-door coupé utility vehicle looks to be a GTA spin on the real-life Subaru BRAT (that’s Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter), and you can pick one up for a cool $1,280,000 of your in-game GTA money. It’s available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and buying one before April 26 will also give you a free Karin Tee to celebrate your purchase.

If you love GTA Online freebies, there’s a White Graphic Smoking Jacket up for grabs too – all you need to do is complete a Cargo Sell mission before April 19. The GTA Online podium car is the Dewbauchee JB 700W, a classic two-door grand tourer that usually retails for $1,470,000, but can be yours for free with a big spin of the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. The GTA Online prize ride challenge asks you to place in the top five in a Pursuit Series race three days running, which gets you an Obey 8F Drafter sports coupé without the $718,000 price tag.

Those of you happy to splash some cash will find plenty of options to do so at the premium car dealerships. The Rockford Hills Luxury Autos showroom has the Coil Raiden and Pegassi Zorruss, while Simeon’s Auto Shop is offering the Flash GT, the Ocelot Swinger, the Pegassi Reaper, the Pegassi Tempesta, and the Zion Classic for sale.

GTA Online bonus rewards

Here are all the GTA Online bonus rewards for April 13-19:

3x GTA$ and reputation points from Bodyguard and Associate salaries

2x GTA$ and reputation points from Business Battles

2x GTA$ and reputation points from Tiny Racers

1.5x GTA$ and reputation points from Special Cargo Sell missions

GTA Online discounts

Here are all the GTA Online discounts for April 13-19:

30% off

Executive offices, office garages, and customisations

Albany V-STR

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Zorrusso

That’s your lot for this week, but don’t forget to check in with the best GTA 5 mods if you want to spice things up even further. We’ve also got all the GTA 5 cheats you need, along with a guide to finding the best GTA RP servers and how to join them if you’ve ever been tempted by Grand Theft Auto roleplay.