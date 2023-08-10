The GTA Online weekly update for August 10-17 has arrived, and it’s good news for those of us who have felt a little underwhelmed in recent weeks. The latest update for the multiplayer game side of Grand Theft Auto 5 packs in an expensive attack helicopter for those of you who’ve been saving up for something nice. There’s also a new adversary mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, and some free rewards alongside the usual discounts and bonuses as we await the GTA 6 release date – read on for the full details.

The new GTA Online vehicle is the Buckingham Weaponized Conada. It’s a military attack chopper that can seat two players, and packs two .50 caliber miniguns and a pair of missile launchers with homing and free-fire settings. While it might not be as robust for combat as the Akula or the F1 Hunter, the slightly lower asking price of $3,385,000 for the Conada makes it a tempting purchase – although your in-game bank balance might still be wincing.

New GTA Online adversary mode Assault on Cayo Perico takes place on the eponymous island, and pits attackers against defenders in a competitive twist on the Cayo Perico heist. Much like in that mission, the team tasked with assaulting the island will have to deal with the various defensive structures that protect it. There will also be bonus objectives and loot to grab, giving you plenty of ways to make money.

The GTA Online podium car this week is the Nagasaki Outlaw – a great off-roader, you can save on the $1,268,000 asking price if you get lucky enough spinning the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. Meanwhile, finishing in top five in LS Car Meet races for three days running will net you the GTA Online prize ride, the Pegassi Toros – this beefy four-door SUV would normally set you back $498,000, so it’s well worth nabbing.

You can grab the Ammu-Nation baseball tee for free by completing a Bunker sell mission, and the Atomic Rally Spec livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti by completing a Gunrunning resupply mission and an Ammu-Nation contract. As for the rest of the week’s goodies, you’ll find all of the other discounts, bonuses, and events listed below.

GTA Online weekly update – August 10 to 17, 2023

New Additions

Buckingham Weaponized Conada ($3,385,000) – available from Warstock Cache & Carry

Assault on Cayo Perico adversary mode

Events

Returning adversary modes: Extraction Occupy Trading Places (Remix)



Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Ocelot XA-21

Pegassi Torero

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Declasse Walton L35

HVY Insurgent

HVY Nightshark

Mammoth Squaddie

Pegassi Zorrusso

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Nagasaki Outlaw

Nagasaki Outlaw GTA Online prize ride: Pegassi Toros

Pegassi Toros Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee : Complete a Bunker sell mission

Complete a Bunker sell mission Atomic Rally Spec for Maibatsu MonstroCiti: Complete a Gunrunning resupply mission and an Ammu-Nation contract

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Ammu-Nation contract missions

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Assault on Cayo Perico adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Bunker sell missions

2x speed for Bunker research

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Mk II weapon upgrades

Annis Euros

HVY Insurgent

HVY Nightshark

Ocelot XA-21

30 % off

Bunkers (and upgrades)

Explosive weapons

