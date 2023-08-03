The GTA Online weekly update for August 3-10 is here, but sadly there’s not a great deal to report. There’s still quite a few of the standard bonus rewards and boosted payouts that we’ve come to expect from the Rockstar multiplayer game, but Grand Theft Auto 5 players are going to find little else to really draw you back in for now. We’ve listed everything in the week’s update below, however, to keep you busy as we await GTA 6 release date news.

There are no new cars in GTA Online with this week’s update, but you can get the powerhouse Declasse Drift Yosemite as the GTA Online podium vehicle if you get lucky enough with your spin of the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel, saving you a whopping $1,308,000 in the process on this modified twist on the real-life Chevrolet C10 pickup truck.

Alternatively, the GTA Online prize ride is the flashy Grotti Turismo R, a supercar that would ordinarily have set you back a cool $500,000 to buy in-game. Instead, you can get your hands on this take on Ferrari’s real-life, limited-edition F150, known as LaFerrari, for free by placing in the top two in LS Car Meet races for two days running.

There’s big boosts on contact missions with Lamar and Ron, along with Taxi work, and a selection of discounts including 40% off all apartments and hangars, so it might be a good time to invest in some new property if you’ve been considering it. All the weekly bonuses and discounts can be found below.

GTA Online weekly update – August 3 to 10, 2023

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Declasse Vigero ZX

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Declasse Tulip M-100

Invetero Coquette

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Declasse Drift Yosemite.

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Lamar contact missions.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Ron Contact missions.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Taxi work.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Short Trips.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Sumo adversary mode.

GTA Online discounts

50% off

Schyster Deviant

40% off

Apartments

Hangars and upgrades/modifications

30 % off

Bravado Greenwood

Classique Broadway

Taxi

Willard Eudora

