GTA Online gets environmentally friendly with two new vehicles

The GTA Online weekly update for July 20-27 is upon us, and we’re going green this week as Rockstar delivers not one but two new vehicles with a more eco-friendly spin. There’s also some rather beefy bonuses on offer, along with plenty of discounts, so it’s a great time to jump into the multiplayer game mode for GTA 5 and grab yourself some welcome bonuses, while we all await news of the GTA 6 release date.

The new GTA Online car is the Penaud La Coureuse – a rather snazzy-looking compact, two-door electric sports car. With a design seemingly modeled after the Renault R5 Turbo 3E E-Tech, this really brings together the ‘hot hatches’ of British boy racers with that rally car style and hefty spoiler to make something rather unique. If you want to stand out on the streets and still hold your own, you’ll need to open up your wallet, because you’re looking at a rather spicy $1,990,000 price tag from Legendary Motorsport.

A little more affordable, then, is the new GTA Online electric bicycle The Inductor, which will set you back just $50,000 from Pedal and Metal Cycles (although reading that back now that I’ve written it down, it does make me question the accuracy of the GTA economy as a whole). This electric bike should be great for soaring through the more mountainous climes of the map without tiring yourself out too much.

This new bike has a special purpose, too – there are new Junk Energy time trials arriving with the weekly update, which will see you flying around on the Inductor and competing to hit the fastest times possible. There’s rewards just for taking part each day, so make sure to give them a shot.

There’s also a Summer Racing event going on, which means lots of bonus rewards on other race types – check down below for the full details. In addition to this, if you score at least one win in each of the Open Wheel races, Hotring Circuit races, and Street races between July 20 and August 2, you’ll net yourself a Dark Manor Racing Suit for free.

If you’re after some bigger freebies, the GTA Online podium car is the Vulcar Warrener HKR, yours if you get lucky on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Albany V-STR, and you can pick it up by finishing top two in LS Car Meet races for four days in a row.

GTA Online weekly update – July 20 to July 27, 2023

Here are all the GTA Online weekly updates for July 20-27:

New Vehicles

Penaud La Coureuse – $1,990,000 (Legendary Motorsport).

– $1,990,000 (Legendary Motorsport). The Inductor – $50,000 (Pedal and Metal Cycles).

Events

Summer Racing event: July 20 – August 3.

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Ocelot Lynx

Pegassi Torero XO

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Declasse DR1

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Ocelot R88

Ocelot Pariah

Vapid Dominator ASP

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Vulcar Warrener HKR.

Vulcar Warrener HKR. GTA Online prize ride: Albany V-STR.

Albany V-STR. Dark Manor Racing Suit: Win an Open Wheel race, Hotring Circuit race, and Street race during the Summer Racing event.

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Hotring Circuit races.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Open Wheel races.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Vehicle races.

3x GTA$, RP, and reputation rewards from Pursuit races.

3x GTA$, RP, and reputation rewards from Street Races.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from New Community Series jobs.

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Auto shops

Ocelot Lynx

Pfister 811

30 % off

Declasse DR1

Grotti Itali GTO

Mammoth Avenger

Ocelot Pariah

Ocelot R88

Pegassi Torero XO

Vapid Dominator ASP

That’s all for this week, but of course we’ll keep you up to date on all GTA 5 cheats and which ones work in 2023, along with the best GTA 5 mods to improve the game even more. If you’ve ever considered a spot of roleplaying, meanwhile, we’ll help you find the best GTA RP servers and get started on your adventure.