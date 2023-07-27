GTA Online weekly update is great for racers, but bad for business

The GTA Online weekly update for July 27 to August 3, 2023 is upon us, and it’s great news if you love to race, but probably a bit disappointing for everyone else. The Rockstar multiplayer game side of Grand Theft Auto 5 carries on the summer racing event that began last week, and loads up on bonuses for anyone looking to test the fastest GTA 5 cars and bikes, but it’s bad news if you’re hoping to do some business.

There are no new cars in GTA Online this week, though you can grab the GTA Online podium car for free if you’re an especially lucky son of a gun at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. Spin it for a chance to win the Dinka Jester Classic, an iconic two-door sports car modeled after the real-life Toyota Supra that would normally cost you $790,000 in GTA dollars.

The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Ocelot Ardent. Another two-door sports car, this one takes after the real-life Lotus Esprit, and it’s one I’ve had eyes on for a while, so I’m tempted to jump on and grab it without the rather hefty $1,150,000 price tag. To do so, you’ll just need to win two LS Car Meet races for three days running, so get to it.

There’s still lots of bonuses and items up for grabs, with massive boosts to money and reputation point rewards for many different race types, a double bonus on the new Junk Energy Time Trials and the newly introduced Community Jobs, and the opportunity to grab a free Dark Manor Racing Suit for proving your skills across several different race types. Read on for the full details below.

GTA Online weekly update – July 27 to August 3, 2023

Events

Summer Racing event: July 20 – August 3.

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Vysser Neo

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Benefactor BR8

Dinka RT3000

Pegassi Monroe

Pfister Growler

Progen PR4

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Dinka Jester Classic.

Dinka Jester Classic. GTA Online prize ride: Ocelot Ardent.

Ocelot Ardent. Dark Manor Racing Suit: Win an Open Wheel race, Hotring Circuit race, and Street race during the Summer Racing event.

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Issi Classic races.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Open Wheel races.

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Vehicle stunt races.

3x GTA$, RP, and reputation rewards from Pursuit races.

3x GTA$, RP, and reputation rewards from Street Races.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from daily Junk Energy Time Trials.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from new Community Series jobs.

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Vysser Neo

30 % off

Avenger front machine guns, missile launchers, mammoth thruster

Eclipse Bouldevard garage

Progen Emerus

Progen GP1

Progen PR4

That’s all for another week, but you know where to find all GTA 5 cheats if you’re looking to cause chaos in single-player, as well as all the best GTA 5 mods to really spice things up while we wait for news of the GTA 6 release date, which still seems like it might be some time away.