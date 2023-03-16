GTA Online weekly update adds two new cars as Last Dose finale lands

The GTA Online weekly update for March 16 brings the explosive Los Santos Drug Wars finale to GTA 5, with a free car for completing the new GTA Last Dose missions introduced along with the new week of content. There’s also a second new car released, although it’s another limited-time offer so be sure to move fast if you want to pick one up. There’s also plenty of discounts and bonuses as usual, so read on for the full details.

The first new GTA Online car is the Willard Eudora, a vintage four-door sedan that makes the perfect way to cruise around town in style. It’ll cost you $1,250,000 of your in-game GTA bucks to buy, and you can find it at Southern San Andreas Super Autos or from Simeon’s Showroom. It’s only set to be available through until the March 23 update, however, so be sure to pick one up as soon as possible if you want it!

The second new GTA Online car is the Ocelot Virtue. This slick hypercar is an in-game spin on the Lotus Evija, and it’d normally cost a rather staggering $2,980,000, or a slightly less eye-popping $2,235,000 at trade price. Thankfully, you can get the Ocelot Virtue for free in GTA Online by completing the full Drug Wars saga, including both the First Dose and Last Dose missions.

If you’re after more freebies, the GTA Online podium car this week is the Pegassi Infernus Classic, a gorgeous supercar that would normally set you back $915,000 but can be yours if you just get lucky enough on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. The GTA Online prize ride is the Coil Brawler, which is perfect for off-roading adventures and is yours for placing in top three in Pursuit Series races for three days running, saving you the $715,000 price tag.

More cars are up for grabs at the premium dealerships. Rockford Hills Luxury Autos has the Överflöd Tyrant and the Grotti X80 Proto, while Simeon’s Showroom has the aforementioned Willard Eudora alongside the Hijak Ruston, the Invetero Coquette D10, the Pegassi Toros, and the Vapid Bullet.

GTA Online bonus rewards – March 16-22

Here are all the GTA Online bonus rewards for the week of March 16:

3x GTA$ and RP on Overtime Rumble

2x GTA$ and RP on Sumo Remix

2x GTA$ and RP on First Dose and Last Dose missions

1.5x GTA$ and RP on Fooligan jobs

2x supplies from Acid Lab resupply missions

1.5x Acid production speed boost

GTA Online discounts – March 16-22

Here are all the GTA Online discounts for the week of March 16:

50% off

Hijak Ruston

Imponte Beater Dukes

Sea Sparrow helicopter

30% off

Body Armour

All ammo

Brickade 6×6 with Acid Lab upgrade

25% off

Cheval Taipan

Declasse Weaponised Tampa

Överflöd Tyrant

Buckingham Miljet plane

While you’re waiting on the GTA 6 release date, why not check out the best GTA RP servers and give GTA roleplaying a try? Alternatively, we’ve got all the GTA 5 cheats and the best GTA 5 mods to ensure you’re kept plenty busy in Los Santos in the meantime.